Steven Ulysses Norris
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | April 6, 2020 8:54 am
Steven Ulysses Norris, 64, of Sparta, passed away April 3, 2020, in Cookeville.
Mr. Norris was born Feb. 25, 1956, in Greenville, South Carolina, to Ulysses Norris and Frances Cooper Norris.
A private graveside service will be April 7, 2020, at Oak Lawn Cemetery.
A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Oak Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
