Stone recognized by state senator for his service during World War II

Walter C. “Bo” Stone is pictured with his wife, Mildred Young Stone, holding the resolution that was recently presented to the World War II veteran by State Senator Paul Bailey.

On Dec. 28, 2019, State Senator Paul Bailey, who resides in White County, presented to Walter C. “Bo” Stone Jr. a resolution, passed unanimously by the Senate and House of Representatives of the State of Tennessee, recognizing his service in World War II. Bailey made this surprise presentation during a family Christmas celebration at Hampton’s Crossroads Baptist Church. Mr. Stone was surrounded by family and friends.

Walter Clifty “Bo” Stone (Summary of Action)

Walter Clifty “Bo” Stone was born March 3, 1926, in the Cherry Creek community, of White County, Tennessee, and raised on a family farm where he still resides today.

He entered active duty in the U.S. Army at the age of 18. Stone was deployed to Germany, in December 1944. He was in the 84th infantry Division (known as the Railsplitters).

PFC Stone’s first action in Europe was in the Ardennes region in Belgium during the “Battle of the Bulge” in December 1944. In January 1945, he was on the first boat to cross the Roer River as the Allied Forces began their final major offensive toward Berlin. Stone received a total of four battle stars for action he saw during the winter and spring of 1944-45, in Europe.

Following the surrender of the German army, Stone served as a Light Tank Crewman as training ensued for potential duty in the Pacific theatre. Luckily, he was able to avert this due to the surrender by Japan.

After the war, he was promoted to the rank of Tech 5 and on July 3, 1946, received an honorable discharge.

PFC Stone received several military honors including the Combat Infantry badge, African Middle Eastern Theatre Ribbon, the Bronze Star, and the World War II Victory Ribbon.