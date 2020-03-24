Stop flushing towels and rags

A city worker stands next to a huge clog that was pulled from one of the sewer pump stations that was caused by people flushing shop rags and towels. As disgusting as this photo may appear, Dillard Quick, public works director for City of Sparta, said individuals must realize this type of action is destroying the motors at the pump stations.

By Rachel Auberger

At the most recent Sparta Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, a new problem with the sewers was brought to the board’s attention.

“Everything going smoothly until the toilet paper shortage,” Public Works Director Dillard Quick said. “People are flushing paper towels, towels, and shop rags.”

“We have so many pump stations where we are having to tear the pumps down,” Quick said, as he went on to explain that flushing these heavier towels was detrimental to the system. “It ends up at the plant, too. We have three pumps at the plant that the guys are probably going to have to tear those down, too.”

Quick followed up with The Expositor, on March 21, about the sewer situation. Quick said the 50 horsepower motor at the main pump at Mayberry Street would have to be replaced because of the strain from individuals flushing the abovementioned items. This pump is one of only two working pumps at the station.

“We need to tell the people to stop flushing paper towels and rags in the system because it’s killing our pumps,” Quick told the city board of aldermen. “We can’t have the pumps shut down.”

In other news at the meeting, Brad Hennessee, Sparta city administrator, reported the traffic study done on Winding Lane found there were not enough trucks using the road to meet the mandated threshold necessary to create a “No Truck Zone.”

“The total threshold would have been 347 trucks for the week,” Hennessee said.

He reported the 19 trucks, 12 of which were box trucks and seven of which were semi-trucks, fell well below the required 5 percent threshold.

“I will let the neighbors know,” Hennessee said.

Sparta Police Chief Doug Goff reported the department would be placing some vehicles on the GovDeals website, including two confiscated vehicles and eight older patrol cars. Goff also asked permission to sell guns that had been in the evidence room for some time but were determined to have been awarded to the department, on gunbroker.com, which would generate more money.

“MTAS [Municipal Technical Advisory Service] says that as long as it’s a public auction, we are good to go with it,” Goff said.

The board unanimously approved his request.

Kirk Young, Sparta fire chief, informed the board the department is tentatively scheduled to conduct an extrication training class through the state, at the Spring Street Fire Station, on April 4.

“We have this course every three years,” Young said, as he explained the 20 cars being amassed near the Spring Street station were part of the program. “Each person has to have a half vehicle. They are all donated.”

In other business, the board: