Storm water issues exist in city

By Rachel Auberger

Sparta has seen a lot of rain over the last few months, and the excess water has caused some concern for the city.

“We’ve got a lot of rain lately, and we’ve had some overflows at the plant in the system itself,” Public Works Director Dillard Quick said at the March 5 meeting of Sparta Board of Mayor and Aldermen. “Most everything was stopped in the same day, and everything was reported to the state as we should.”

Quick said the city has purchased 10 water-tight manhole lids, at the cost of $600 each, to install in an attempt to restrict some of the places they have been seeing issues.

Brad Hennessee, city administrator, followed up on Quick’s assessment, saying that 10 was an appropriate number to start with.

“We have to judiciously choose where these go because when you seal these off, it puts more pressure on the rest of the system,” he explained. “What we are trying to accomplish is to force the pressure where we can handle it.”

Quick went on to say that his department is compiling a list of manholes lids that need to be replaced as they are letting storm water into the system, such as those near the state garage.

“Storm water has gotten in the system around McDonald’s,” he explained. “There’s several manholes right in that area that we found in the last few weeks [that need repair].”

“I’m saying budget for it because we have a sewer department, but they are more of a service type and not a construction type of service, so we are gong to have to bid that out,” Quick stated. “We are not talking about very many manholes, but we are talking about a lot of water coming in. We are treating water that’s just storm water and ground water, and this will cut down on a lot of water we don’t have to treat and save us money in pretreatment, too.”

Mayor Jeff Young said he felt that over the past 10 years the board has been doing water and sewer rehab and said that he expects that to continue.

“[There are] miles and miles and miles of pipes in the ground that have to be constantly maintained and upgraded,” he stated.

Young estimated that over the past 10 years the city has spent more than $9 million on water and sewer work.

“I can assure you that we will maintain our aggressiveness,” Young said. “We want to continue to be aggressive on that because it is a definite need, and we don’t want to get behind.”

Another topic that brought a lot of discussion to the meeting was the request by residents on Winding Lane to create a “no truck zone” on that street.

“We put a camera up, and we are going to actually count the cars and trucks for a period of one week,” Hennessee said.

Hennessee said the first step is to count the traffic on the street, but that they had encountered a problem.

“Nobody has a traffic counter that will differentiate between cars and trucks,” he said.

Hennessee said that the threshold for creating a “no truck zone” is five percent of the traffic, which would mean one out of every 20 vehicles on that road would have to be a truck 2.5 tons or larger.

“My cursory observation is that it’s not likely going to meet that threshold, but we will have a camera to back that up,” he stated. “The other problem that we have with that is that other communities that have established no truck zones have had to exempt emergency vehicles and vehicles that are making deliveries to that street. We are taking that into consideration.”

Hennessee said the count will take place the week of March 9, and they would make a recommendation based on seven days of footage.

In other business, the following was reported:

The South Carter Street Park project that included bathrooms and a new dock is close to being finished and has come in slightly under budget.

Mutual aid was provided by both the police department and the fire department for the tornado search and rescue as well as perimeter security in Putnam County.

May 16 was approved for the annual Shop with a Cop Ride.

The electric department is installing all of the transformer information for the AMI system, which will allow them to know which transformer is causing a power outage before workers go out for repairs.

Sparta Board of Mayor and Alderman meets at 5 p.m., the first and third Thursdays of every month, at city hall.