Structure fire on Gaines Street
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | April 17, 2020 12:59 pm
Sparta Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at approximately 12:48 p.m., April 17, 2020, on Gaines Street. According to immediate reports, no one is living in the house at this time. No further details are available at this time.
