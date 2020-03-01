Sue Shaffield

Nora “Sue” Shaffield, 66, of Sparta, passed away Feb. 29, 2020, at home, after a battle with cancer.

Mrs. Shaffield was born Feb. 23, 1954.

She was a woman of great faith in Christ who shared His love with everyone she met. Sue loved her family deeply. She was an exceptional wife, mother, and grandmother. Sue was a positive influence and encouragement for her family and countless others.

Sue’s faith was evident in her love for people. She had a servant’s heart. She treated friends as family and comforted and encouraged others with scriptures and kind words. She shared her joy, her laugh, and her home with all who needed it. Her van was always the bus for her children’s sports teams and was full of grandchildren as the family grew. Her kitchen was always busy making brownies, chocolate pies, tea punch, and fudge for holidays, church functions, and gifts.

She was preceded in death by her father, Carl “Cotton” Teeple; mother, Dortha Teeple; sister, Rose Rice; and grandson, Caleb Shaffield.

Sue is survived by her husband, Gary Shaffield, of Sparta; her daughter, Stephanie Irvin and husband Wally, of Mt. Juliet; son, Jacob Shaffield and wife Danielle, of Sparta; grandchildren, Aaron, Madeline, Caroline, Hannah, Jack, Jonah, Leah, Emma, Lydia; and great-grandchildren, Emmett and Charlotte.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m., March 2, 2020, at Oak Lawn Funeral Home, with burial in Old Zion Cemetery. Bro. Ed Malone will officiate. The family will receive friends 5-8 p.m., March 1, at the funeral home.

Oak Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.