Sydney Wilson receives Governor’s Volunteer Stars Award

By Rachel Auberger

Sydney Wilson, a senior at White County High School, was awarded the Governor’s Volunteer Stars Award as this year’s White County nominee.

“I think the nomination was about recognizing people who are servant leaders, people who enjoy putting others before themselves, and I am grateful to be considered a part of that crowd,” Wilson said.

The Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards has been seeking to recognize outstanding volunteers from each of Tennessee’s 95 counties for the past 12 years. Volunteers are recognized annually at a dinner, and this year’s event took place on Feb. 9, in Franklin, with Miss Tennessee Brianna Mason and New Channel 5’s anchor, Jennifer Kraus, in attendance to congratulate this year’s recipient.

Wilson was nominated for her long and extensive history of volunteer work. She has logged over 150 hours of service with the White County Youth Fair Board and has been involved with 4-H for eight years, attending events such as All-Star Conference and the 4-H Congress.

“Sydney is a very hard worker, and she is always willing to help and donate her time. That’s evident in all the things she’s involved with,” Roseann Dodson, UT Extension agent overseeing 4H Youth Development in White County, said. “She’s very dependable and really liked by all of her peers, which really says a lot about her character.”

Wilson is also involved in several school organizations including Student Council, Beta Club, Warrior Media, TN Scholars, and Special Olympics.

“Sydney serves as Student Council president for WCHS this year. She played an instrumental role in making our school-wide food drive a huge success this past fall. Many local families benefited from this effort,” Kerri West, WCHS English teacher and Student Council sponsor, said. “Sydney is always willing to go above and beyond what is expected, and she is truly an asset and role model for her peers, her school, and her community.”

“I worked with Sydney in a Service Learning class and was impressed with her desire and ability to help others,” Al Carr, the teacher who nominated Wilson for the award explained as he expressed why he felt she was deserving of the prestigious recognition. “During that time, she worked with elementary students and with Special Olympics. She demonstrated to me that she is caring, responsible, and dependable, and that she was worthy of recognition for her efforts. I felt that she would be a great representative for WCHS and White County.”

Candice Allen, A/V Productions teacher at the high school, has worked closely with Wilson during each of her four years at WCH.

“Sydney was easily one of the most talented students in my class,” Allen said. “Her gifts were unmatched by her peers. Sydney was always on time to class, always involved in class discussions, and always submitted polished projects. Her media projects reflected the work of someone who was detailed, patient, and creative.

“It always impressed me how well Sydney managed her time and responsibilities. Sydney served as the associate producer of the morning announcements. I selected her for this role because of her leadership, organizational and creative skills. I watched her grow as a leader in the classroom and make sacrifices for the sake of caliber work. I never had to worry when I gave Sydney an assignment. I knew that it would be completed above my expectations. While academic success is impressive, it is her personality that truly sets her apart from her peers. Sydney came to class each day with a positive attitude and a willingness to learn. Sydney was always willing to take on extra responsibilities to help out, whether that be helping me or other students. Sydney is compassionate and truly cares about helping others.

“As we close in on graduation, I have had the opportunity to see just how ambitious Sydney is as she prepares for the next step in her education. Her aspirations are unparalleled. I know she will have a successful future.”

Wilson’s volunteer work doesn’t just happen at school and in clubs. She is also a servant leader at Life Church Sparta where she is interning for Work Based Learning.

“I have known Sydney Wilson for about two years, and she is far and away one of the most incredible students I have had the privilege to work with,” youth pastor Christian McHenry said. “She never says no to any challenge. She walks closely with Jesus, and she is a leader in every sense of the word. There is nothing that Sydney cannot accomplish. My wife and I are unbelievably proud to get to be a small part of her life.”

Wilson attended the awards dinner with her family and White County Executive Denny Wayne Robinson. She said that hearing the stories of volunteerism across the state made her hopeful that we are going into the future headed in the right direction.

“The whole experience was significant to say the least,” she said about receiving the award. “Not only was the atmosphere pleasant but the people there were different. They had a glow about them that could not be hidden.”

Wilson said receiving the award is definitely not the end of her service. She has plans to continue volunteering throughout the remainder of her senior year in high school, and then she will look for more areas in which she can help her community as an adult.

“I will continue to serve at church and find local organizations to get plugged into, so that I can continue to pour back into my community,” she said and expressed plans for staying local as she pursues a degree in elementary education at TTU beginning next fall.

“I’m so blessed,” Jenny Dale, Wilson’s mother, said as she expressed her pride for all her daughter has accomplished. “Words can simply not express how proud this momma is. Sydney has always set high goals for herself, and I’ve watched her achieve them one by one. This award is such an honor.”

Wilson’s father, Mike Wilson agreed, “To say that as a dad I’m proud of Sydney is an understatement. She has by far exceeded my expectations of her. When people congratulate me on all her accomplishments, I just smile and say, ‘Thank You’, because I’ve never been more proud of her than I am right now.”

Sydney summed up her feelings about receiving this year’s award.

“When I found out I was selected as this year’s recipient of the Volunteers Star Award, I was ecstatic,” she said. “To know that people had chosen me because they thought I fit the volunteer mold made me overcome with joy and thankfulness.”

In the true gracious spirit that Wilson personifies daily, she added her thanks to those she feels are the reason she has become the volunteer that she is.

“I would like to thank God first and foremost for giving me a platform to speak out about the importance of community service,” Sydney said. “I would like to thank my family for supporting and believing in me even when I didn’t, and I would like to thank all the teachers, administrators, community leaders, and friends that have poured into my life and molded me into who I am today.”