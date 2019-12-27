Take the Polar Plunge for Special Olympics, on Feb. 8

By Rachel Auberger

Athletes across the 14 counties that make up the Upper Cumberland Special Olympics District are challenging people to participate in the Polar Plunge, on Feb. 8, 2020.

The Polar Plunge is a statewide fundraiser for Special Olympic athletes, and this year, for the first time, the Upper Cumberland district is taking part in the fun. You can join hundreds of brave people across the state and jump in the cold waters of the outdoor pool at the Sparta-White County YMCA.

While the Polar Plunge is new to the Upper Cumberland, it is not new to the state. The Nashville Special Olympics chapter has been hosting a plunge, at Nissan Field, in cooperation with the Tennessee Titans, for several years. Chattanooga, Memphis, Knoxville, and Lebanon are among nine other cities across the state that are going to be ‘Freezin’ for a Reason.’

Money raised from the Polar Plunge will go to help fund both state and district athletic events in Special Olympics, whose mission is to provide year-round training for unified athletes. Special Olympics also hosts athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for athletes (both children and adults) with intellectual disabilities. Participation in Special Olympics events gives athletes the opportunity to develop physical fitness, build confidence, enjoy new experiences, and build friendship with other Special Olympics athletes and the community.

Those who would like to participate in the Upper Cumberland Polar Plunge are encouraged to gather their friends, families, coworkers, or club members and form a team. Choose a “cool” name and register the team at polarplungetn.com (be sure to click on the ‘Cumberland’ link so that you are in the right Plunge!). Participants of all ages are encouraged to participate, but anyone under the age of 10 must be accompanied by an adult the day of the event.

To make the plunge, each team member must raise a minimum of $50. All participants will receive a T-shirt, but there will also be prizes for those who raise more as well as contests for highest-fundraising individual and team. Costumes are also encouraged, and there will be prizes for those as well.

“We really appreciate all of the people willing to take the plunge,” Nancy Benningfield, Special Olympics coach and teacher at White County High School, said. “To help them warm back up we will have hot chocolate and coffee. We will also have bowls of chili available.”