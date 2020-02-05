Sparta Live

Tammy Michele “Dorothy” England

Tammy Michele “Dorothy” England, 56, passed away on Feb. 1, 2020, at Hartsville Health and Rehab.

Ms. England was born May 19, 1963.

Funeral service was 1 p.m., Feb. 4, 2020, at Hunter Funeral Home with burial in Taylors Providence Cemetery.

Hunter Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

