Tammy Michele “Dorothy” England
Tammy Michele “Dorothy” England, 56, passed away on Feb. 1, 2020, at Hartsville Health and Rehab.
Ms. England was born May 19, 1963.
Funeral service was 1 p.m., Feb. 4, 2020, at Hunter Funeral Home with burial in Taylors Providence Cemetery.
Hunter Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
