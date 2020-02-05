Tammy Michele “Dorothy” England

Tammy Michele “Dorothy” England, 56, passed away on Feb. 1, 2020, at Hartsville Health and Rehab.

Ms. England was born May 19, 1963.

Funeral service was 1 p.m., Feb. 4, 2020, at Hunter Funeral Home with burial in Taylors Providence Cemetery.

Hunter Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.