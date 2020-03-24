TANF and unemployment benefits to help families affected by COVID-19

By Rachel Auberger

The COVID-19 pandemic is not just affecting the health of Tennesseans but is also putting a financial burden on many of the state’s residents.

With businesses and schools closing, the financial burden to families is increasing. Those families who are still able to work are needing to fund child care for their school-aged children. Additionally, meals that would have been eaten at school are now needing to be prepared at home. With decreased work hours for many employees, the problem is rapidly compounding.

Gov. Bill Lee announced multiple ways the state will be helping those impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

“ [There are] targeted efforts that we’re making to provide help to those who may lose their jobs in this economic downturn that we’re seeing as a result of COVID-19,” the governor said during a briefing on March 17. “We certainly know it’s happening; we hear about it every day, and we want to be a part of that solution.”

One of the ways that relief is coming to Tennessee’s residents is through the use of $10 million in grants to be used to help child care facilities and take some of the burden off of parents.

Tennessee Assistance for Needy Families funding is another avenue of relief for those who lose their jobs as a result of the outbreak. The state is going to lessen restrictions, which will allow a family of five assistance of up to $1,000

On March 19, Lee signed an executive order that will allow those who have been quarantined or have lost their jobs to receive unemployment benefits and also waives the one week waiting period usually required before applying for funds.

Lee urged people to access resources online, saying it is the quickest way to get help.