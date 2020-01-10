TCAT Crossville students with “A” average for fall term

A total of 144 students enrolled at Tennessee College of Applied Technology Crossville were recognized for having an “A” average for the fall term. Transcripts reflect scores in three areas including theory, skill, and work ethic.

“We commend our students for their hard work in pursuing studies that will insure a secure and profitable place in the job market,” said TCAT Crossville President, Cliff Wightman.”Our curriculum is occupationally focused and the goal of our instructors is to teach until students have mastered the content. After all, we are training students for the workforce. We are very proud of our record of producing well trained graduates to fill the employment needs of the local industrial and business community.”

The following were on the fall 2019 A honor roll:

Administrative Office Technology: Daniel Debord; Katy Dye; Abigail Elliot; Bradley Kersey; Jessica Garza; Yulissa Garza; Jeannine Schley; April Sisson; Sheri Wolverton, Jimmy Young

Automotive Technology: Austin Akers; Cody Beaman; Simon Flatt; Dillon Norrod; Roge Gonzalez; Austin Schley; William Sapp

Building Construction: Krystal Anderson; Abygail Edwards; Jennifer Klempnow; Robert Luhouse; James Mitchell; Devin Rhodes; Steve Sfetz; Neal White; Gabe Wyatt

Collision Repair: Melissa Copeland; Makala Peterson; Gage Pheonix Raymond; Renae Smith; Elijah Wyatt

Computer Information: Andrew Brock; Martin Cross; Rebecca Hash; Chase Holderman; Josh Kemmer; David Koch; Daniel Logan; Korilthan McLaughlin; Dalton Phillips; Herbert Ritter, Dalton Roberts; Samantha Secrest; James Simmons; Dalton Stafford; Kris Vanlandegham; Seth White

Cosmetology: Kobe Corimer; Holly Davis; Whitney Iles; Emily Jenkins; Kirsten Kontour; Breanne Marsh; Rachel Polson; Stacy Reppert; Megan Rivera; Kayli Sherrill; LeEllen Strong; Ashley Worley

Diesel Powered Technology: Forrest Franklin; Jacob Greenlee

HVAC/R: Tom Closak; Daniel Curtis; Adam Hargis; James Harris; Dan Hicks; Matthew Lewis; Michael Lewis; Doug Mitchell; Dylan Oakes; Wes Richards; Jerry Robinette; David Smith; Randy Smith; Thomas Weston.

Industrial Electricity and Maintenance: Tyler Boniol; Joseph Brown; Robert Brown; Chandler Elsea; Jared Horst; Brian Walsh

Machine Tool Technology: Marc Depoister; Chris Elmore; Joshua Granneman; Randy Maddox; Salem Moustafa; Emmie Slaven; Katie Slaven; Nickolas Taylor; Caleb Westervelt; Stuart Woody

Power Sports: David Seay; Gabrien Songer; Derrick Taylor

Practical Nursing: Brianna Allen; Kirkland Bice; Kendria Billings; Amanda Brown; Rebecca Bryant; Kendra Cope; Amelia Crabtree; Jessica Lee; Vada Poole; Holly Smith; Kasondra Boring; Chadleigh Copeland; Brittany Crail; Bethany Dyer; Cayce Gentry; Kayla Gilmore; Alyssa Henry; Maria Hobbs; Kimberly Jones; Samantha Pompi; Samantha Oakes; Hannah Ramsey; Nikki Voiles; Brandon Waldo; Stacia Knight; Brooke Ritzman; Kassie Williams

Retail, Hospitality, Tourism: Eva Blalock; Amy Landers

Surgical Technology: Josh Flatt; Cameron Osborne; Apolonia Todd; Stephanie Weaver; Madison Wyatt

Welding: Levi Banzhoff; Brian Bice; Gabe Caldwell; Lauren Cox; Trey Franklin; Thomas Hale; David Haley; Steven Huddleston; Lane Hutcheson; Christopher Loden; Dakota Mayse; John Swafford; Rachel Young.

Welding Evening: Coleman Baker; Bronson Beasley; Colt Blankenship; Patrick Brady; Zachary Burns; Kristin Gray; Katie Hagan; Tristan Hanna; Mathew Myers; Benjamin Partin; Damien Romo; Adam South; Gavin Threet; Nate Trying