TCAT presents pins to surgical technology students
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | June 23, 2020 8:32 am
Pictured in no particular order are: Calahan, Megan L., Ford, Madison M., Hernandez, Chloe, Osborne, Cameron D., Simpson, Baylee M., Todd, Apolonia R., Weaver, Stephanie, and Wyatt, Madison. Students are from White, Cumberland, Putnam, Morgan, and Sequatchie counties.
On June 22, Tennessee College of Applied Technology Crossville awarded eight surgical technology students their pins. The pins mark the students’ completion of the program. The students have also earned the diploma in surgical technology after spending one year in the classroom and learning hands-on at one of a handful of clinical sites. The program is also designed to prepare students for the exam given by the National Board for Surgical Technology.
A surgical technologist is a member of the surgical team who works with surgeons and other surgical personnel in delivering patient care before, during and after surgery.
For more information on TCAT’s surgical technology program, visit tcatcrossville.edu or (931) 484-7502.
