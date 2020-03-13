TDEC visits Walling-area property after report of issues

Members of White County’s Steering Committee A heard from numerous individuals during its March 9 meeting, including one commissioner who reiterated a previously discussed issue that has caused concern for residents of Walling.

Commissioner Roger Mason updated those in attendance about the ongoing nuisance complaints regarding a property located in the Walling area. Mason explained the efforts of the commission to adopt a County Powers Act to enforce property maintenance and establish property codes. Residents of the area spoke about the environmental and safety concerns relating to the specific property. Mason further noted that representatives from Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation had visited the property and are addressing the issues and will be responsible for enforcement from their findings.

Also, a resident from the Gum Springs Mountain area of White County expressed concerns about properties in that area that are becoming “dumping sites.”

In other business, (first name unknown) Jefferies, a resident of White County, addressed the committee about concerns in his residential area on Itowia Road. Jefferies presented photos and stated the road is narrow and unsafe for two-way traffic. He requested Itowia Road be changed to a one-way road, additional signage posted, and the curve be widened. Stanley Neal, chairman of Steering Committee A, recommended that Jefferies speak with Road Superintendent Clay Parker about the concerns, and Neal agreed to discuss possible solutions or options with Parker as well.

Moving forward with the committee’s business, Mason discussed his concerns about a few roads within the county that have not been adopted as official county roads and what appears to have been an oversight when 911 assigned roads in the early 90s. Mason asked that a list be compiled with possible roads in each district that may have been overlooked during the same time frame. He suggested these roads be adopted by the county. Mason further stated that with the planning commission in place now, future roads should not be overlooked like it appears happened with Center Point Lane and Dow Creek Loop.

Committee members heard from Shawna Kirby, a resident on Spur Road, who said she received a letter about the proposed name change of Spur Road to Lamb-Bohannon Road. Kirby is one of four residents on Spur Road, and she stated her strong opposition to re-naming Spur Road. There was no further discussion, and no action was taken.

Kurt Hisenschmidt, with the regional health department, discussed an upcoming grant opportunity through Tennessee Department of Health to promote healthy lifestyle changes and promote wellness and physical activity for communities. Hisenschmidt stated the Healthy Build Community Environment grant is a competitive grant that could award up to $85,000, with no match to assist with planning, designing, or engineering of new facilities or improving existing parks, tracks, greenways, etc.

Other matters of business addressed during the Steering Committee A meeting included:

Census 2020 – Complete Count Committee update: Kim England, executive assistant, updated members, stating the grant submitted to promote participation and awareness of the upcoming census count has been approved. The official contract with the amount awarded has not yet been announced. Funding will be released April 1, 2020, and the contract ends June 30, 2020.

Building permits update: England announced the final contract approving White County government (executive office) to be an issuing agent has been approved and received from Tennessee Department of Insurance and Commerce. Training has been completed and residential and electrical permits will now only be available at the White County executive office.

Commissioner T.K. Austin updated committee members and other attendees on the efforts to pass a County Powers Act to address and enforce codes within the county. Health and Safety Exploration Sub-committee plans to finalize a draft of the recommended Powers Act in the upcoming weeks and present the draft to Steering Committee A for consideration.

Guhse Road: Discussion on adopting Guhse Road as a county road was tabled at the February meeting of Steering Committee A, pending discussion with Parker about paving the road if adopted. Neal updated members, stating Parker denied the request to pave Guhse Road. No further discussion or action taken.

The next Steering Committee A meeting will be 5:30 p.m., April 6, at White County Courthouse.