TDOC offenders contribute life-saving COVID-19 equipment
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | June 26, 2020 10:40 am
As the world continues to deal with the COVID-19 virus, the Tennessee Department of Correction offender population has stepped up to do its part to help Tennesseans across the state. In partnership with TRICOR, inmates at the West Tennessee State Penitentiary, Morgan County Correctional Complex textile programs, and the Northeast Correctional Complex recycling program have gone above and beyond to manufacture and ship life-saving equipment. The items have been distributed to first responders, law enforcement agencies, state employees and all TDOC and CoreCivic staff and inmates to help combat the spread of COVID-19.
Since April, the inmates have produced masks, gowns and face shields at all three facilities:
- 231,563 cloth masks
- 20,089 Tyvek gowns
- 120,000 face shields
- 4,285 man hours
Inmate Quinton Sanders has worked in the TRICOR Textile Program since 2012 and said it has been fulfilling work to be able to provide others with the masks and gowns. “There’s a dire need. Being able to make these masks makes me feel like I am saving someone’s life or that I get to help save them and it has been a blessing,” Sanders said. “I have been working double shifts when I can because I think we all have a purpose. We all pray that they find a cure soon.”
The offender population will continue producing the items as long as there is a need.
