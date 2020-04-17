TDOT to hold web-based meeting for Putnam County on its I-40/81 multi-modal corridor study

TDOT is seeking input for its study of I-40 and I-81 to identify strategies to manage traffic congestion, improve safety, enhance the efficiency of freight movement, and preserve/enhance the corridors’ economic benefits.

Public meetings on this study have already been held in Kingsport, Knoxville, and Memphis. The meeting originally scheduled for the Cookeville area will now be hosted online using Zoom software.

The online meeting will be held Thursday, April 23 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. CDT. Participants can register and log on at this link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_yqSA0mdySMulrzf_wErWQw

Up to 500 participants can be accommodated online. If you are not able to access the webinar, you can still view the meeting materials and a link to a recording on the project website at www.tn.gov/tdot/i-40-81-study.html. You can also submit comments at any time using TDOT’s online survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/F62R7DY.

Comments can also be provided by calling the project manager, Joan Barnfield, at (615) 253-2418 or mailing comments to the address below:

Joan Barnfield

TDOT Long Range Planning Division

505 Deaderick Street, Suite 900

Nashville, TN 37243-0349

More information about the study is available at www.tn.gov/tdot/i-40-81-study.html