Tech promises to help students financially, qualifications outlined

Posted By | June 23, 2020 7:43 am

Tennessee Tech is making higher education even more affordable for students.

The Tennessee Tech Promise is a scholarship that ensures more students have access to an education.

“Tennessee Tech is committed to helping students have access to a quality education while exploring ways to be financially supportive so they can truly focus on their academic success,” said Mary McCaskey, director of financial aid and veterans’ affairs. “The Tech Promise is one of the many ways we strive to make this happen.”

As a last-dollar scholarship, Tech Promise covers any outstanding tuition and mandatory fees not met by other scholarships or grants. Qualified students are eligible up to four years.

To qualify, students must have:

•Have a total adjusted gross income of $40,000 or less

•Receive the Tennessee Educational Lottery HOPE Scholarship and federal Pell Grant

•Be a full-time new freshmen or transfer starting in Fall 2020 and beyond

“The best part is that students will be automatically awarded, if eligible,” said McCaskey. “The only thing they will need to do is complete their FAFSA. We are excited the University is able to financially assist our students in this way.”

Students will not have to complete a separate application for the Tech Promise. The university’s fi-nancial aid office will determine if a student is eligible using information it already has as part of a student’s application. If a student is eligible, Tech Promise will automatically be awarded to them.

According to data from Payscale.com, Tech graduates have the highest average starting salary of any public university in Tennessee, and second highest of any university in the state. They also have the lowest average debt of any university in the state, according to data from the U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard.

For more information about Tech Promise or financial aid, contact Tech’s financial aid office by clicking here or by calling (931) 372-3073.

