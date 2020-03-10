TEMA Flash Report #12 – Tennessee tornadoes and severe weather

HIGHLIGHTS

Three Disaster Assistance Centers open in Tennessee to help survivors with the federal disaster assistance application process.

SBA has opened a Business Recovery Center in Davidson County.

Major Disaster Declaration is place for three Tennessee counties – Wilson, Putnam, and Davidson – and impact individuals can apply for assistance at www.disasterassistance.gov.

TEMA’s tornado and severe weather recovery resource page has helpful information for tornado and severe weather survivors.

A State of Emergency remains in place in Tennessee and the State Emergency Operations Center is activated in Nashville, Tenn.

Tennessee has 24 confirmed storm-related fatalities.

CURRENT SITUATION

There are three Disaster Assistance Centers open in Metro Nashville, with planning in place to also open Centers in Wilson and Putnam counties to help disaster survivors with services and the application process for federal assistance.

The Disaster Assistance Centers are located at:

o Hermitage Community Center, 3720 James Kay Ln., Hermitage, TN

o East Park Community Center, 600 Woodland St., Nashville, TN

o Hadley Community Center, 1037 28th Ave. N., Nashville, TN

o A FEMA Mobile Registration Unit will be on site at Hyder-Burks Agriculture Pavilion, 2390 Gainesboro Grabe, Cookeville, TN beginning March 10 at 9:00 a.m.

Impacted individuals in three, federally-declared counties – Wilson, Putnam, and Davidson – can begin now to register with FEMA and apply for federal assistance if eligible. Individuals can begin the registration process by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov, or calling FEMA at 1-800-621-3362 or TTY 1-800-462-758, between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m., ET, 7 days a week.

After registering for disaster assistance, FEMA may refer applicants to U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). In times of disasters, the SBA offers low-interest loans for businesses, homeowners and renters. The SBA will contact businesses, homeowners and renters by telephone in follow up with information about its disaster loan program. There’s no obligation to accept an SBA loan, but the SBA has the largest source of federal disaster recovery funds available to survivors who apply.

Joint preliminary damage assessments are forthcoming in Benton, Carroll, and Gibson counties in order to secure possible federal reimbursement assistance to these county governments for debris removal and emergency measures during the severe weather event.

FATALITIES

The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed 24 weather-related fatalities. 18 fatalities in Putnam County 3 fatalities in Wilson County 2 fatalities in Davidson County 1 fatality in Benton County



POWER OUTAGES & UTILITIES

Less than 4,500 remain without power in Tennessee, primarily in Metro Nashville.

SHELTERS

The following shelters are open in Tennessee: Centennial Sportsplex, 222 25 th Ave N., Nashville, TN Highland Heights Church of Christ, 505 N. Cumberland, Lebanon, TN



For information on finding a shelter, visit: https://www.redcross.org/get-help/disaster-relief-and-recovery-services/find-an-open-shelter.html

SBA

SBA will open a Business Recovery Center (BRC) in Davidson County on Monday, March 9 to help businesses apply. SBA representatives at the Center can provide information about disaster loans, answer questions and assist businesses in completing the SBA application. The Center is located as indicated below and will operate until further notice: Jefferson Street Missionary Baptist Church, 2708 Jefferson Street, Nashville, TN Hours: Weekdays 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Closed Saturdays and Sundays



IMPORTANT MESSAGES

Homeowners, renters and business owners in Davidson, Putnam and Wilson counties who have uninsured and underinsured losses as a result of the March 3 tornadoes may now apply for disaster assistance.

If you have a homeowner’s policy, file your insurance claim immediately before applying for disaster assistance. Get the process started quickly. The faster you file, the faster your recovery can begin. Take photos and videos of all damage before you start cleaning up.

There are 3 ways to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance:

Online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov

Call the Disaster Assistance Helpline at 1-800-621-3362 or TTY 1-800-462-7585

Multilingual operators are available, press 2 for Spanish

In-person at Disaster Assistance Centers

You will need the following to apply for assistance:

Social Security number;

Daytime telephone number;

Current mailing address and address and zip code of the damaged property; and

Insurance information, if available

Although disaster assistance from the federal government cannot make you whole, it may help move your recovery forward by providing grants for basic repairs to make your home safe, sanitary and secure. Disaster assistance may also provide temporary help with a place for you and your family to stay while you build your own recovery plan.

If you register for disaster assistance, a home inspector may contact you to schedule an appointment seven to 10 days after registration. During that call, write down:

The inspector’s name;

Date of call;

Date and time of appointment;

Inspector’s telephone number;

The inspection generally takes 30 to 40 minutes and consists of looking at disaster-damaged areas of your home and reviewing your records. Inspectors can only verify your loss. They do not decide the outcome of your application for disaster assistance nor condemn property. FEMA inspects damaged property for disaster-recovery program purposes only. Inspectors will never ask for money.

The inspector will ask to see:

Photo identification.

Proof of ownership/occupancy of damaged residence such as homeowners insurance, a tax bill, mortgage-payment book or utility bill.

Insurance documents: home and/or auto (structural insurance/auto declaration sheet).

List of household occupants living in residence at time of disaster.

Disaster-related damage to both real and personal property.

Your inspector will have FEMA identification in the form of a badge with a photo. If the inspector does not show you photo identification, do not proceed with the inspection.

You may receive a visit from more than one inspector during the recovery process. In addition to FEMA-contracted housing inspectors, representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration as well as state and local officials may also visit neighborhoods in affected areas.

Survivors should receive a determination letter with their eligibility decision and the reason for it by regular mail or email, typically within seven to 10 days after the inspection.

For those who are eligible, the letter states the dollar amount of the grant and how the money must be used. If you disagree with FEMA’s decision, the letter explains how you can appeal the decision.

Read your determination letter carefully. FEMA may need additional information or documentation from you—such as an insurance settlement showing you may not have been covered for all your essential needs—before you can be reconsidered for federal assistance.

If you have any questions, you can always contact the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585). Find more details about the FEMA inspection process by visiting www.fema.gov/what-happens-inspection