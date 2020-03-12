TEMA FLASH REPORT #14 – TN tornadoes and severe weather

SEOC Activation: Level 3 – State of Emergency

HIGHLIGHTS

· Disaster registration centers expand services for disaster survivors.

· County-level damage assessments enter wind-down phase in west and middle Tennessee.

· Visit TEMA’s recovery resource page for information on disaster help and recovery.

· State of Emergency remains as TEMA begins transition to disaster recovery posture.



CURRENT SITUATION

TEMA and FEMA’s joint preliminary damage assessments wrapped up in Benton, Carroll, and Gibson counties today, with Smith County expected to be complete tomorrow. TEMA will review the data from the damage assessments and provide to FEMA for determination as to whether the counties can be added to Tennessee’s existing federal disaster declaration and qualify for the federal Public Assistance (PA) program.

Power outages are under 1,000 in Davidson County, and one shelter, Centennial Sportsplex, 222 25th Ave N., in Nashville remains open with 140 occupants.

A Tennessee Housing Task Force held its first meeting today with representatives from TEMA, Tennessee Housing Development Authority, Metro Nashville Housing Authority, and the American Red Cross, to examine housing needs and solutions for those displaced by the tornadoes and severe weather.

There are four Disaster Centers open in Tennessee to help disaster survivors with services and the application process for federal assistance. Current Disaster Assistance Centers will transition into Disaster Recovery Centers on March 12.

Fatalities from the tornadoes and severe weather remain at 24 confirmed as storm-related, as follows:

· 18 fatalities in Putnam County

· 3 fatalities in Wilson County

· 2 fatalities in Davidson County

· 1 fatality in Benton County

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is reminding I-40 travelers of the rolling roadblocks near the Golden Bear Gateway exit 229 at Beckwith Road to allow the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) to install power lines over the interstate as a result of the recent tornados. The powerline work will be ongoing until Sun., March 15.

FEMA INDIVIDUAL ASSISTANCE

For survivors who need one-on-one assistance with the federal application process, TEMA and FEMA have four disaster recovery centers operating in Davidson and Putnam counties, with a fourth center planned to open soon in Wilson County.

Davidson County Disaster Recovery Centers are located at:

· Hermitage Community Center, 3720 James Kay Ln., Hermitage, TN

· East Park Community Center, 600 Woodland St., Nashville, TN

· Hadley Community Center, 1037 28th Ave. N., Nashville, TN

· Hours: Every day – 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

· A FEMA Mobile Registration Center is also operating at Lee Chapel AME Church, 1200 Dr. DB Todd Blvd., in Nashville.



Putnam County’s Disaster Recovery Center is located at:

· Hyder-Burks Agriculture Pavilion, 2390 Gainesboro Grade, Cookeville, TN

· Hours: Sunday – Wednesday 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Thursday – 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday – Saturday 9 a.m.-6 p.m. until further notice

Survivors may apply for help online, by phone or in person. Online, go to DisasterAssistance.gov. By phone, call 800-621-3362 (voice/VP/711) or call 800-462-7585 (TTY). In person, visit any state or federal disaster recovery center.



SBA ASSISTANCE FOR SURVIVORS

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has Business Recovery Center in Davidson County to provide information about disaster loans and help with the SBA loan application process. The SBA center is located at:

· Jefferson Street Missionary Baptist Church, 2708 Jefferson Street, Nashville, TN

· Hours: Weekdays 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Closed Saturdays and Sundays

Applicants can apply for a low-interest disaster loan online using SBA’s secure website at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela. Survivors can get more information about SBA disaster assistance Call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955, visit sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information about SBA’s disaster assistance loans. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing may call 800-877- 8339.