TEMA FLASH REPORT #17 – TN tornadoes and severe weather

HIGHLIGHTS

Those impacted by the recent tornadoes and severe storms should apply for disaster assistance. Applicants may register in-person, online, or over the phone.

The deadline to register for disaster assistance is May 4, 2020.

On March 13, FEMA opened a Mobile Registration Intake Center in Wilson County to provide help with registration. FEMA also is operating a Mobile Registration Intake Center in Davidson County.

FEMA has approved more than $765,000 in disaster grants for 271 Tennessee homeowners and renters who sustained uninsured or underinsured losses from the storms.

PDAs have been completed in all counties.

Visit TEMA’s recovery resource page for information on disaster help and recovery.

State of Emergency remains as TEMA begins transition to disaster recovery posture.

Starting today, all shelters have closed.

CURRENT SITUATION

TEMA and FEMA’s joint preliminary damage assessments in Benton, Carroll, Smith and Gibson counties have been completed. TEMA will review the data from the damage assessments and provide to FEMA for determination as to whether the counties can be added to Tennessee’s existing federal disaster declaration and qualify for the federal Public Assistance (PA) program.

The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) is making two essential resources available to families with a financial need who were impacted by last week’s severe weather. Beginning March 16, TDHS will begin accepting applications for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) benefits and the Families First/Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) Emergency Cash Assistance program.

Overall, there are 4,024 buildings impacted in Davidson, Wilson, and Putnam counties

There are four Disaster Centers open in Tennessee to help disaster survivors with services and the application process for federal assistance. Two Mobile Registration Intake Centers are located in Davidson and Wilson counties.

There are 25 confirmed storm-related fatalities from the tornadoes and severe weather. County fatalities are as follows:

19 fatalities in Putnam County

3 fatalities in Wilson County

2 fatalities in Davidson County

1 fatality in Benton County

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is reminding I-40 travelers of the rolling roadblocks near the Golden Bear Gateway exit 229 at Beckwith Road to allow the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) to install power lines over the interstate as a result of the recent tornados. The powerline work will be ongoing until Sun., March 15.

FEMA INDIVIDUAL ASSISTANCE

For survivors who need one-on-one assistance with the federal application process, TEMA and FEMA have facilities open in Davidson, Putnam, and Wilson counties.

Davidson County Disaster Recovery Centers are located at:

Hermitage Community Center, 3720 James Kay Ln., Hermitage, TN

East Park Community Center, 600 Woodland St., Nashville, TN

Hadley Community Center, 1037 28 th Ave. N., Nashville, TN

Ave. N., Nashville, TN Hours: Everyday – 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

A FEMA Mobile Registration Intake Center is also operating at Lee Chapel AME Church, 1200 Dr. DB Todd Blvd., in Nashville.

Putnam County’s Disaster Recovery Center is located at:

Hyder-Burks Agriculture Pavilion, 2390 Gainesboro Grade, Cookeville, TN

Hours: Sunday – Wednesday 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Thursday – 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday – Saturday 9 a.m.-6 p.m. until further notice

Wilson County’s Mobile Registration Intake Center is located at:

Gentry Building Wilson County Fairgrounds 945 E. Baddour Pkwy Lebanon, TN 37087

Hours: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. March 13; 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily

Survivors may apply for help online, by phone or in person. Online, go to DisasterAssistance.gov. By phone, call 800-621-3362 (voice/VP/711) or call 800-462-7585 (TTY). In person, visit any state or federal disaster recovery center.

SBA ASSISTANCE FOR SURVIVORS

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has Business Recovery Center in Davidson County to provide information about disaster loans and help with the SBA loan application process. The SBA center is located at:

Jefferson Street Missionary Baptist Church, 2708 Jefferson Street, Nashville, TN

Hours: Weekdays 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Closed Saturdays and Sundays

Applicants can apply for a low-interest disaster loan online using SBA’s secure website at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela. Survivors can get more information about SBA disaster assistance Call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955, visit sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information about SBA’s disaster assistance loans. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing may call 800-877- 8339.