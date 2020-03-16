TEMA FLASH REPORT #18 – TN tornadoes and severe weather

SEOC Activation: Level 3 – State of Emergency



HIGHLIGHTS

· Disaster Recovery Centers are operational until 6 p.m., today in Davidson, Putnam, and Wilson counties.

· The deadline to register for disaster assistance is May 4, 2020.

· FEMA has approved more than $792,000 in disaster grants for 282 Tennessee homeowners and renters who sustained uninsured or underinsured losses from the storms.

· Visit TEMA’s recovery resource page for information on disaster help and recovery.

· State of Emergency remains as TEMA begins transition to disaster recovery posture.

CURRENT SITUATION

Disaster assistance teams are working throughout Davidson, Putnam, and Wilson counties to assist survivors who are applying for disaster assistance and seeking recovery resources.

Rolling roadblocks remain in place on I-40 today near the Golden Bear Gateway, exit 220 at Beckwith Road for power line repair.

Beginning on March 16, the Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) will make two essential resources available to families in need as the agency begins accepting applications for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) benefits and the Families First/Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) Emergency Cash Assistance program.

There are 25 confirmed storm-related fatalities from the tornadoes and severe weather. County fatalities are as follows:

· 19 fatalities in Putnam County

· 3 fatalities in Wilson County

· 2 fatalities in Davidson County

· 1 fatality in Benton County

All shelters have closed in Tennessee for survivors of the tornadoes and severe weather, and power outages have dropped below 300, primarily in Davidson County.

The State Emergency Operations Center in Nashville has closed for the day and will re-open with staff on Monday, March 16.

Tennessee remains in a State of Emergency.

FEMA INDIVIDUAL ASSISTANCE

For survivors who need one-on-one assistance with the federal application process, TEMA and FEMA have facilities open in Davidson, Putnam, and Wilson counties.

Davidson County Disaster Recovery Centers are located at:

· Hermitage Community Center, 3720 James Kay Ln., Hermitage, TN

· East Park Community Center, 600 Woodland St., Nashville, TN

· Hadley Community Center, 1037 28th Ave. N., Nashville, TN

· Hours: Everyday – 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

· A FEMA Mobile Registration Intake Center is also operating at Lee Chapel AME Church, 1200 Dr. DB Todd Blvd., in Nashville.

Putnam County’s Disaster Recovery Center is located at:

· Hyder-Burks Agriculture Pavilion, 2390 Gainesboro Grade, Cookeville, TN

· Hours: Sunday – Wednesday 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Thursday – 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday – Saturday 9 a.m.-6 p.m. until further notice

Wilson County’s Mobile Registration Intake Center is located at:

· Gentry Building Wilson County Fairgrounds 945 E. Baddour Pkwy Lebanon, TN 37087

· Hours: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. March 13; 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily

Survivors may apply for help online, by phone or in person. Online, go to DisasterAssistance.gov. By phone, call 800-621-3362 (voice/VP/711) or call 800-462-7585 (TTY). In person, visit any state or federal disaster recovery center.

SBA ASSISTANCE FOR SURVIVORS

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has Business Recovery Center in Davidson County to provide information about disaster loans and help with the SBA loan application process. The SBA center is located at:

· Jefferson Street Missionary Baptist Church, 2708 Jefferson Street, Nashville, TN

· Hours: Weekdays 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Closed Saturdays and Sundays

Applicants can apply for a low-interest disaster loan online using SBA’s secure website at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela. Survivors can get more information about SBA disaster assistance Call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955, visit sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information about SBA’s disaster assistance loans. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing may call 800-877- 8339.