TEMA FLASH REPORT #21 – TN Tornadoes and Severe Weather

HIGHLIGHTS

The State of Tennessee and FEMA are operating four Disaster Recovery Centers in Davidson and Putnam counties. The centers offer one-on-one help with registration, referrals and information about disaster assistance.

FEMA is operating a Mobile Registration Intake Center at the fairgrounds in Wilson County.

FEMA assistance is available for renters as well as homeowners. Survivors in Davidson, Putnam and Wilson counties who rent their homes or property and have damages from the storms may be eligible for federal grants that can help pay for temporary housing.

The deadline to register for disaster assistance is May 4, 2020.

As of March 17, FEMA has approved more than $1.14 million in disaster grants for 397 Tennessee homeowners and renters who sustained uninsured or underinsured losses from the storms.

in disaster grants for Tennessee homeowners and renters who sustained uninsured or underinsured losses from the storms. FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams are continuing to work throughout Davidson, Putnam and Wilson counties to assist survivors applying for disaster assistance and connecting survivors with local recovery resources – such as volunteers to help with clean up and debris removal. Teams have canvassed more than 5,500 homes.

homes. Visit TEMA’s recovery resource page for information on disaster help and recovery.

State of Emergency remains as TEMA begins transition to disaster recovery posture.

CURRENT SITUATION

Disaster assistance teams are working throughout Davidson, Putnam, and Wilson counties to assist survivors who are applying for disaster assistance and seeking recovery resources.

The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) has made two essential resources available to families in need as the agency begins accepting applications for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) benefits and the Families First/Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) Emergency Cash Assistance program.

Disaster Unemployment Assistance is available to individuals who have become unemployed as a result of the March 3 storms and who are not eligible for regular state Unemployment Insurance. For more information, call the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development:

Employer Phone Number: 615-551-3501

Employee Phone Number: 615-247-5138

There are 25 confirmed storm-related fatalities from the tornadoes and severe weather. County fatalities are as follows:

· 19 fatalities in Putnam County

· 3 fatalities in Wilson County

· 2 fatalities in Davidson County

· 1 fatality in Benton County

FEMA INDIVIDUAL ASSISTANCE

For survivors who need one-on-one assistance with the federal application process, TEMA and FEMA have facilities open in Davidson, Putnam, and Wilson counties.

Davidson County Disaster Recovery Centers are located at:

· Hermitage Community Center, 3720 James Kay Ln., Hermitage, TN

· East Park Community Center, 600 Woodland St., Nashville, TN

· Hadley Community Center, 1037 28th Ave. N., Nashville, TN

· Hours: Everyday – 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Putnam County’s Disaster Recovery Center is located at:

· Hyder-Burks Agriculture Pavilion, 2390 Gainesboro Grade, Cookeville, TN

· Hours: Sunday – Wednesday 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Thursday – 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday – Saturday 9 a.m.-6 p.m. until further notice

Wilson County’s Mobile Registration Intake Center is located at:

· Log Cabin, Wilson County Fairgrounds 945 E. Baddour Pkwy Lebanon, TN 37087

· Hours: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily

Survivors may apply for help online, by phone or in person. Online, go to DisasterAssistance.gov. By phone, call 800-621-3362 (voice/VP/711) or call 800-462-7585 (TTY). In person, visit any state or federal disaster recovery center.

SBA ASSISTANCE FOR SURVIVORS

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has Business Recovery Center in Davidson County to provide information about disaster loans and help with the SBA loan application process. The SBA center is located at:

· Jefferson Street Missionary Baptist Church, 2708 Jefferson Street, Nashville, TN

· Hours: Weekdays 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Closed Saturdays and Sundays

Applicants can apply for a low-interest disaster loan online using SBA’s secure website at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela. Survivors can get more information about SBA disaster assistance Call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955, visit sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information about SBA’s disaster assistance loans. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing may call 800-877- 8339.