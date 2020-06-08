On June 2, 2020, Gov. Bill Lee announced the use of federal Coronavirus Relief Funds to assist Tennessee small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. Governor Lee has directed the Tennessee Department of Revenue to issue business relief payments through the Tennessee Business Relief Program to small businesses for costs incurred as a result of mandatory business closures.

The department will publish details about the Tennessee Business Relief Program payment amounts and timing on this website in the coming days. Tennessee businesses that were closed via Executive Order are encouraged to update their mailing addresses by logging into TNTAP at https://tntap.tn.gov/eservices.