Tennessee Department of Health provides facts about coronavirus

By Rachel Auberger

COVID-19, or the coronavirus, is not currently widespread in Tennessee or the United States, and the overall risk to the general public remains low, according to Shelley Walker, director of the Office of Communication and Media Relations with the Tennessee Department of Health.

“At this time no additional precautions are recommended for Tennesseans to take, beyond practices they would normally take to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses,” Walker said as she repeated the TDH’s official statement on the current status of the virus in Tennessee.

While the risk remains low, Tennessee did announce news of its first positive test results for a case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), on March 5, but that the patient, an adult male from Williamson County, has a mild illness and is resting at home. The patient had recently traveled out-of-state on a nonstop, round-trip flight between Boston, Massachusetts, and Nashville International Airport but didn’t show any signs of the virus when traveling. The TDH has reported they are in close contact with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health as well as the Tennessee Coronavirus Task Force.

On March 6, it was reported the Tennessee Department of Health had received negative test results for household contacts of the Williamson County man as well as two unrelated individuals who were also tested.

Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection report having a mild respiratory illness with fever, cough, and shortness of breath, while a small number of patients have reported severe symptoms that required hospitalization.

Tennessee Department of Health recommends the following practices to prevent the spread of any respiratory illness:

Wash your hands often with soap and water

Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing

Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

Stay home if you are sick

Stay away from people who are sick

In addition, TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. Information is available from daily, 10 a.m.-10 p.m., by calling (877) 857-2945.

Information about the COVID-19 infection and its status in Tennessee can also be found on the state website at https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.