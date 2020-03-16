Sparta Live

Tennessee Department of Health statistics on COVID-19

Posted By | March 16, 2020 8:21 am

As of 8:08 a.m., Monday, March 16, 2020

County Case Count
Campbell 1
Davidson 17
Hamilton 1
Jefferson 1
Knox 1
Rutherford 1
Shelby 2
Sullivan 1
Williamson 14

 

* Data include both confirmed and presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 reported to TDH or tested by TDH since January 21, 2020. These figures are updated daily at 2 p.m. Central time and reflect all cases reported to TDH as of that time.

Click here for TDH Weekly Situation Summary

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Sparta Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2020 | Sparta Live

SIGN UP FOR MORE! Get special offers and updates from us in your inbox. Sign Up!
+ +