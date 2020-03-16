Tennessee Department of Health statistics on COVID-19
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | March 16, 2020 8:21 am
As of 8:08 a.m., Monday, March 16, 2020
|County
|Case Count
|Campbell
|1
|Davidson
|17
|Hamilton
|1
|Jefferson
|1
|Knox
|1
|Rutherford
|1
|Shelby
|2
|Sullivan
|1
|Williamson
|14
* Data include both confirmed and presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 reported to TDH or tested by TDH since January 21, 2020. These figures are updated daily at 2 p.m. Central time and reflect all cases reported to TDH as of that time.
