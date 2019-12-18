Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee visits White County Career Academy

Gov. Bill Lee talks with Kurt Dronebarger, director of White County Schools. L-R: Gov. Bill Lee; Tim Mackie, White County High School vice principal; Denny Wayne Robinson, White County executive; and Kurt Dronebarger.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee visited White County Career Academy, on Dec. 16. The governor interacted with the students, while also speaking with local and state dignitaries and school officials. Details of his visits will be published in the Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, edition of The Expositor. (Photos by GRACY LUNA)