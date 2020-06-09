Sparta Live

Tennessee National Guard returns from Washington D.C.

Soldiers and Airmen from the Tennessee National Guard are set to return home from Washington D.C., June 9.

In response to the civil unrest in the District of Columbia and at the request of Gov. Bill Lee, more the 1,000 Soldiers and Airmen from the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment and the 134th Air Refueling Wing deployed to the nation’s capital on Thursday, June 4. These Soldiers and Airmen provided additional support to the Washington D.C. National Guard, law enforcement and first responders to protect life, preserve property, and ensure public safety.

“As we’ve seen time and time again, the Tennessee National Guard can and will respond at a moment’s notice to provide capabilities and capacity,” said Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, Tennessee Adjutant General. “In less than 24 hours and without hesitation, more than 1,000 Soldiers and Airmen were able to answer the call and support our fellow guard members in Washington D.C. In true Tennessee volunteer spirit, we provided twice as many National Guard service members, more than any other state.”

The Tennessee National Guard currently had over 400 additional Soldiers and Airmen on duty within Tennessee supporting law enforcement and first responders.

“We couldn’t be prouder of the discipline and professionalism displayed by our men and women who continue to support these missions and more importantly, support our communities,” said Holmes.

The total number of Soldiers and Airmen mobilized for various missions, to include COVID-19 response, is over 2,200. The Tennessee National Guard has more than 12,000 service members uniquely prepared to rapidly respond to the needs of Tennessee and the nation.

