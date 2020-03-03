Tennessee state inmates assist with needed library makeover

By Rachel Auberger

White County Public Library opened at its new location on North Church Street, in 2006, and it hasn’t had a major overhaul since that time until State Representative Paul Sherrell recently initiated bringing state in-mates to help with the project.

According to Cathy Farley, director of the library, the idea was present-ed after seeing the work that Sherrell had organized for the cleanup of Wildcat Falls and the scenic overlook, at Sunset Rock, both on Highway 70, in White County.

“The hillside hasn’t been cleared off in three or four years, and we know that the overgrowth does not make the property look very appealing from Bockman Way,” Farley said.

Farley said the original thought was to ask Sherrell if he could help arrange a clean-up of the overgrowth on the hillside that separates the library from the highway, but, after talking to Sherrell, they found that it would also be possible to paint the interior of the building.

“As your state representative, I was able to get help from the state to utilize inmates from Bledsoe County to help with not only cleaning up the grounds around the library but also to assist in repainting the interior of the library itself,” Sherrell said. “I had worked with Mr. Steve Brown who oversees the inmate work program at the Bledsoe Prison before to utilize the crews there to help with two other projects in White County: the clean up of Wildcat Falls and the clean-up of Sunset Rock.”

“We had wanted to redo the painting for some time, but the cost was always a factor,” Farley explained. “So, when we found that Representative Sherrell could arrange for the labor, we went to the county to ask for funds for the purchase of the paint.”

Farley went on to say the project was truly a combined effort of the city, which hauled away the brush that was cut and cleared from the hillside; the county, who provided the paint and whose maintenance department checked daily to see that they had the supplies needed for the project to be successful; the state, with Sherrell coordinating with Steve Brown at the state prison to secure workers and who also stopped daily to check on the progress; and the community who provided meals for the workers.

“Of course, we couldn’t have done it without the great staff we have here at the library,” Farley said, expressing her thanks. “They did an amazing job of keeping areas open so that the public could continue to use the library. They moved stuff at the end of each day so that we could re-open whichever sections were completed to keep the inconvenience for our patrons at a minimum.”

Farley said that throughout the course of the entire project, which took place from Feb. 3-20, the library was only closed for one day.

“We had to close the day that they were painting the bathrooms, and we cannot thank the public enough for being patient with us so that we could remain open and serve the community over those two weeks,” she said. “To have had to close for that length of time would have been difficult.”

Farley went on to say she feels the project truly was a group effort and the work that was completed gives a new feel to the library.

“It is so much cleaner and brighter in here now,” she said, “I just can’t thank Representative Sherrell, and everyone who helped with this project, enough for the effort and attention they gave to the library.”

Sherrell said he was happy to be able to get the assistance that was needed.

“We hope we can do more to help in the future,” he said. “Projects like this, this is your tax dollars at work providing services and benefits for your community.”