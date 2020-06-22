Sparta Live

Terminology is vital if you want people to hear your message

Posted By | June 22, 2020 1:48 pm

Democratic Dialog – By Debra Wines

Democrats, Republicans, left and right leaning people, and those in between have been having knee-jerk reactions to the term, “defund the police.”  “Defund” sets off a reaction that unnerves people, no matter how the topic is being discussed. Using that term to describe what people feel is necessary to improve police departments across the country is the wrong word to use.  If you can get past the scary headlines and loudmouth commentators on TV and radio, you will learn that the people using this term really want progressive changes to take place within the culture of police departments. They want a reallocation of some funds that would help both the communities and the police.

In the past few weeks, since the televised death/murder of George Floyd, we have heard numerous horror stories about police behavior from people who have had encounters with the police.  We’ve heard stories from police officers who feel they are stressed by the uncertainty of exactly what they will encounter when they get called out to investigate a situation.  There are dozens of issues in police departments that can cause the officers to be stressed.  Yet, I would say that is the same in every aspect of the jobs nurses, doctors, firefighters, EMTS, soldiers, and any other person who is considered to be a “first responder” do on a daily basis.   It does take a special type of person to know their lives may be put on the line for the benefit of another human being.  That person may well encounter various situations where they are faced with trauma and hysterical family members, along with being the person who may ultimately be responsible for trying to save a life.  That kind of profession takes special and dedicated people who, in most cases, will do anything within their power to improve the situation and achieve a positive outcome.

“Abolish the police” is another term that has surfaced in the last couple of weeks.  There may be a few people who believe that is exactly what should happen.  Yet, if those people would take a breath and step back for a moment, they would realize abolishment is not feasible, and it isn’t what people need.  From the various articles I have read and researched, the true meaning runs along the lines of “abolishing” the racism and bigotry that, in many cases, has been allowed and encouraged among too many police departments.  It does start at the top and runs through the training programs for new recruits and sometimes, subtly or blatantly, emphasized daily by superiors and fellow officers.  This culture needs to change.  Unfortunately, the culture of “us versus them” has gone on for so many years that the change will not happen overnight or even within the next five years.  Yet, it must be allowed to start, now.

I do feel empathy toward many police officers who are asked to intervene in situations that may be well outside their professional experience.  Our police are not trained to be social workers, mental health specialists, addiction counselors, or crisis management specialists.  Those subjects may be discussed during cadet training or ongoing training required by some police departments, yet, we have seen too many times that whatever training the officers have received, it usually isn’t enough to bring a situation to a positive outcome.  The police should not be expected to know exactly how to handle every situation.  Communication between the officer and another human being is imperative, but not every officer will know or understand how to deal with a person who is blind, deaf, autistic, mentally challenged, suffering from PTSD, or something as simple as not understanding English.  This is where reallocating funding from the police departments to various social service entities and community programs would be necessary.  I am the first to agree we may be asking too much from our police officers.

How many of us have seen news reports where people were arrested because they were feeding the homeless out on the street?  How many times have we heard the horror stories about the homeless being hassled and arrested for being homeless?  There are many homeless people who do have jobs but can’t afford the cost of any kind of housing.  It is easy to tell yourself, “I don’t see any homeless people in my community, so why should I care what happens to them?”  If that is your attitude, you should be aware it could happen to you at any time.

We have witnessed so many recordings of violent encounters by police using excessive force unnecessarily for what appeared to be minor traffic infractions.  We’ve seen similar incidents happen in our own county and not always to people of color. It has happened to white people who might have looked like “lowlifes” or had previous dealings with the police for whatever reason.  The attitude seems to be once a lawbreaker, always a lawbreaker.  Some of those people are caught in a cycle they can’t get out of, no matter how hard they may try.  This again comes back to the lack of community/social programs that may help people turn their lives around.  Yes, I know, some people can be irredeemable, no matter how many chances they may get. It is still wrong of the police to pre-determine the person or family members are all bad seeds, and, therefore, they must immediately, upon contact, treat them as criminals.

There have been several suggestions about how to change the culture within the police departments.  There are very few changes that can be instituted immediately.  Police departments aren’t the only entities that must change how they deal with the people they have sworn to protect and serve.  The police unions and FOP must change their behavior and culture. The simple fact that police officers are so well protected by their “immunity” does not instill confidence or trust from the public.

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Sparta Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2020 | Sparta Live

exam: Testking 350-020 Questions And Answers Pdf Online Sale, Prompt Updates 210-065 Braindump Pdf Is Your Best Choice, Most Popular 1Y0-256 Material Pdf 100% Pass With A High Score, Download Latest 70-494 Braindump Will Be More Popular, Exambible HP0-671 Pdf Exam With The Knowledge And Skills, SelfTestEngine HP0-243 Answers With New Discount, 50% OFF ACSO-IPG-PROD-11-04 Exam Paper With Low Price, Help To Pass ACSO-NH-WK2-IJ-01 Exam Dump with PDF and VCE Engine, Useful 000-106 Actual Test For Download, Helpful 000-866 Certification Dumps With New Discount, Pass4sure C4090-456 Brain Dumps Online Store, Discount C2040-402 Study Material Online Store, 50% Discount C2040-422 Study Guide For All Candidates From All Over The World, High Pass Rate P2050-004 Exam Collection Online Shop, High Pass Rate 101-350 Pdf Are Based On The Real Exam, 100% Real 070-547-VB Practice Test Is Updated Daily, Recenty Updated 070-237 Exam Collection For Download, New Release 070-541 Test Prep On Our Store, We Provide 050-686 Exam Sample Questions For All Candidates From All Over The World, Latest Updated 050-730 Exam Engines Guaranteed Success, 100% Pass Guarantee OMG-OCSMP-MU100 Testing Online, Certforall 1Z0-857 Exam Prep Online Shop, To Pass Your Exam 8002 Vce And Pdf UP To 50% Off, Download Latest 250-700 Certificate Online Shop, Sale Latest VCAP5-DCD Study Guide With Accurate Answers,

cbd oil: cbd oil plus hawaiian health cbd texas cbd can i take cimminan and cbd oil at the same time cbd libido canabas oil cbd vape pen disposable high cbd oil treatment progressive nuclear palso cbd lotion for arthritis pain cbd oil cambridge ma cbd oil missoula medical mary cbd reviews does cbd oil help with allergies cbd oil reactions with medications rise cbd cbd vape vs oil cbd retailers greensboro nc difference between medical marijuana and cbd oil how much is cbd oil cost cbd oil indiana legal bluebird botanical cbd oil blue juice valve oil ingredients cbd geography definition cbd oil relaxes hempworx 750 dosage where to buy cbd clinic products therapy definition medical isomerize cbd to thc therapeutic medical definition pulse ply rock for cbd oil what does co stand for in medical terms indica cbd oil definition of dosage good vibes cbd oil occurs define does cbd oil help constipation substance meaning in english will just cbd cannabis oil cure cancer products article marijuana cbd and thc narotic definition cbd disposable vape pen how well does cbd oil help children with adhd regis hotel sydney cbd lumps in cbd oil how to use hemp oil for cancer where to buy cbd oil in bloomington il 20 mg cbd gummies can zzzquil interact with cbd oil no thc rick simpson cbd

weight loss: jason segel loss weight weight loss blog 2017 is weight loss a sign of pregnancy phentermine weight loss pill names how to make green tea taste better for weight loss vegetable pills for weight loss 230 lb woman weight loss weight loss calculator for teens best aerobic exercise video for weight loss when is excess skin from weight loss a health hazard xenamine weight loss weight loss pills that are crazy weight loss surgery failure stories weight loss hydrocodone weight loss clinics in london keto advanced weight loss pills shark tank reviews super weight loss supplements which way does dead weight loss go if tax increases b1 weight loss weight loss breakfast meals bragg organic apple cider vinegar for weight loss should i be concerned unexplained weight loss bupropion xl dosage for weight loss vinnie politan weight loss extreme weight loss tv show diet how to consume triphala churna for weight loss holiday weight loss challenge ideas duke university diet plan healthy spicy snacks recipes for weight loss hourglass weight loss meals chinese herbs forweight loss dog labored breathing weight loss refusing to eat fur loss gut bacteria and weight loss study best weight loss meal delivery houston tx cultural modifications in weight loss how much liquid amino acids should i take for weight loss how to incorporate garden of life high protein weight loss bars into your diet weight loss jumpstart big blue box diet weight loss nutrition courses phentermine weight loss are there supplements that help with weight loss nicole 90 day fiance weight loss slim guard weight loss pills reviews green smoothie challenge weight loss what supplement does dr oz recommend for weight loss can keto advanced weight loss pills be taken if you are diabetic nicotine and weight loss free weight loss pills trial uk banana and oats smoothie for weight loss

male enhancement: longest erection male erection pills that work how long do you take viagra before it works gaia herbs male enhancement jelly pills viagra capsules where to buy r 25 pill penis lengthing surgery erectile dysfunction pills rated high sex drive when sick pinus enlargment how to use a penus pump how to make your dick bigger capsel no sex drive help what the average size penis pills make you penis bigger natural male performance enhancers marihuana sex viagra for wman is it to late to increase my penis size how ppd will affect my wifes sex drive duraflex male enhancement reviews best libido booster 2016 for men hero male enhancement side effects what is the most trusted website to buy viagra over the counter best one night male enhancement pill how to get viagra in bc male enhancement customer service doc biggest penis circumference peyton manning recommended male enhancement pill steriods and viagra how to stop getting male enhancement pills mailed guy sex drive late 20s rhino penis pills penis after puberty pills for penis power vmaxx male enhancement decrease sex drive during pregnancy best penis growth supplements auto cpap and sex drive how to get hard with viagra increase sex drive after chest workout made in usa male enhancement pills one time use high sex drive after cruise how to make your dick bigger in a video call viagra melt tablets how long does it last haiti pills pour agrandir son penis vasculogenic erectile dysfunction suspensory ligament pop low libido my whole life super hard pills wholesale

vape: local vape shop can vaping cause asthma vape los angeles smok rpm40 coils vape pen heat settings suorin vagon pod how to open a disposable vape pen is vaping really bad for you free cbd samples overdosing on nicotine freemax fireluke top vape juice how to put out ecig battery fire ecig store denver can ecig cause bladder cancer vape pens for marijuana rear diff vape juice aio vape kit dat stuff vape juice vaping battery vamo e cigarette sigelei tank chargeur e cigarette ego vaping with lung cancer does vaping cause headaches suorin air charge time the vaping epidemic king mod clones vaping paraphernalia how to charge ecig batteries anti vaping and images smok v8 stick manual smok qbox ohm too high vapor pens with no nicotine king coils buy nicotine salts tfv8 cant unscrew e cig that looks like a pen vaporesso tarot nano instructions smock alien smok tfv8 tip uwell rafale x rda wholesale smok app iphone cereal vape juice voopoo drag mod skins huse e cigarette voopoo spinner verify uwell voopoo too box mod wholesale best strawberry lemonade vape juice

face mask: n95 mask sanding surgical mask hospital brands where can i find n95 masks 3m 6100 half face mask where to buy n95 face masks 3m so2 mask amazon flu mask n95 n95 fit mask results how to wear n95 mask correctly kim kardashian face mask n95 mask procedure n95 9010 mask sports face mask wearing face mask on airplane best full face snorkel mask for beards face mouth dust mask desogn how often should you put on face masks clear face masks mossy oak eclipse face mask motorcycle dust mask light mask for face 3m r94 mask amazon charcoal face mask can a 6 month old baby use a n95 mask exfoliate face mask 3m 8512 n95 dust mask disposable bipap masks mask built in small respirator 3m 6000 din gas mask surgical mask pixel art 3m 7800 mask fit test eye mask disposable atv tek bandana dust mask jungkook surgical mask cotton surgical mask trend woodworking respirator dust mask elastogel face mask medical dressing 3m mask replacement parts fallout 76 respirator mask best face mask for large pores finnish respirator mask amazon n95 mask for dogs full beard surgical mask public health california n95 mask how to change filters on a 3m mask resmed face mask parts n95 mask sold stores dust mask filter hs code n95 mold mask wash a surgical mask