Terry Don “Binky” Baker

Terry Don “Binky” Baker passed away on June 25, 2020 at the age of 35.

Mr. Baker was born Aug. 2, 1984, in Dallas, Texas, to Eddie and Marsha Baker.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Marsha Kay Heny Baker; brothers, Mark Baker, Eric “Bowdy” Baker; grandparents, Edward and Agnes Baker; and grandmother, Alice Henry Smith.

He is survived by his father, Eddie Baker; grandfather, Pop Willie Smith; brother, Steven James Baker; sisters, Tina Baker, Gina Baker, Angelina Baker, Kristen Carrier; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Graveside service will be 4 p.m., July 1, 2020, at Bethlehem Cemetery. The family will receive visitors 4-8 p.m., June 30, at Thurman Funeral Home.

Thurman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

