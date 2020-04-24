Thank you to the nurses

Dear Editor,

Last fall, the World Health Organization (WHO) designated 2020 as “Year of the Nurse.” When this happened, no one could predict the pandemic on the horizon. In November 2019, the American Nurses Association named the entire month of May as Nurses Month. The purpose of these two proclamations is to honor nurses and thank them for their service. Let us not wait until May to honor nurses.

National syndicated contributors expanded that thank you to all health care workers – as it should be. From housekeeping, dietary workers to nurses, EMTs, therapists to physician – all are HEROES. They are the ones in the trenches fighting this war against COVID-19. Outside the health care arena, we have teachers developing workbook pages and online lessons, supermarket employees, and distributors getting our groceries to us and scientists working on medications and vaccines.

All these individuals need to be recognized, but it is the nurses in the ERs, taking care of patients in the ICUs or on the floors 24/7 or in the nursing homes 24/7. The nurses are also the frontline individuals very close to the patient who are swabbing the noses to test them for the virus.

Recently, in the Wall Street Journal, Dr. Paul Dohrenwend, an ER physician said, “Everyone is playing a part, but none are more important that the nurses.” Along with other health care workers, retired nurses are volunteering to return to service in highly impacted areas. THANK YOU, NURSES, FOR YOUR SERVICE.

Henrietta C Goodwin

RN, BSN President

Development Council

TTU Whitson-Hester School of Nursing