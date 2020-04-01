Thankful for our community

Dear White County,

Amidst the COVID-19 crisis that threatens our world, as you know, our community was hit hard by tornadic storms last Saturday night. It would have been a perfectly reasonable response for folks to exhibit despair and lament the situation. However, what I witnessed over the weekend was quite the opposite. I want to take this opportunity to acknowledge what a special place Sparta is and to thank those who worked so hard to help in the wake of the storms.

At 3:00 am on Sunday morning, as my son and I helped remove trees and debris from Highway 111, I was struck by the number of volunteers who were there to lend a hand. As I drove around the county checking on school buildings I saw more of the same. Good people helping each other in their time of need. I saw the first responders in the rain with chainsaws and determination. I saw law enforcement officers at every turn protecting others from hazards and checking on those in damaged homes. I saw firefighters clearing roadways and tending to the displaced. I saw electric company linesmen and cabling crews out in force working to restore our power and communications. Most of all, I saw the citizens of White County setting aside their own concerns and caring for their neighbors. There are so many more deserving groups out there that I am forgetting, but please know that your cumulative efforts were felt and appreciated.

I do not know what the future holds for our community, but after what I witnessed this weekend, I am assured that we will weather the storm together. Thanks, White County for being there when we needed you the most. You make me proud to call this place home.

Sincerely,

Kurt Dronebarger, Director of White County schools