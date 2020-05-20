Thanks for a great time
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | May 20, 2020 9:25 am
Dear SpartaLive,
Thank you to The Expositor and Sonic for the sponsorship of the Sock Hop Cruise In, on Saturday night. As always, we had a great time and a super crowd to hear us play. There is no other town in the state that makes us feel more welcome. Mayor Jeff and Jennifer have a meal ready for us and people to help us set up and tear down our PA. Sparta is our second home.
We will be back in September to play at the White County Fair, and this will be our 30th year. The success that our band has had is 99 percent due to what Sparta has been to us.
Thank you so much, and we can’t wait to be back in Sparta.
Four on the Floor – Joe, Dwight, John, Jim, Jeff, Larry, and Alex
