The 2020 choice – Socialism aka communism or capitalism

By Jerry Jones – Central Intelligence Agency, Ret., native of Sparta

When we, as a nation, go to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, individually and collectively, we will be casting the most important votes of our lifetime. The 2020 election will surpass – in importance and criticality – the 2016 election of Donald John Trump as our 45th president. Not only will we be voting for who we want as our president and senatorial/congressional representatives, our 2020 votes carry significant consequences. We need to remember that the people we choose for these high positions will determine the continued existence of our storied country as a free Republic and our world class status as a financial/economic juggernaut. That much envied status, which we currently enjoy, is the consequence of our well-cast 2016 votes and both the capitalistic skills and brilliant leadership of President Trump. I cannot recall the election of a new president having such an immediate and profoundly positive impact at all levels of government and our daily lives as that of Donald Trump.

This has been accomplished much to the stunned disbelief of Leftists, Socialists, radical Democrats, some ego-damaged Republicans (like Utah Senator Mitt Romney), special interest groups, big money lobbyists, fake news, and the deep state (biased career government employees thriving in the bowels of the federal government who sabotage any disliked policies of whatever political party is in power at the time). The fact that Donald Trump has become the most successful first-term American president ever is undeniable. This was achieved because Donald Trump didn’t just select “Make American Great Again” as the signature mantra of his successful campaign, he embraced it. It became the compelling focal point of his presidency. In just a little over three years of his first four-year term as president, Donald Trump has made America great again! This has been confirmed by the never-ceasing mournful and self-pity howl of the Socialist Democrat Party (SDP).

Given the magnitude of the economic debacle President Trump inherited from Barack Obama, who proclaimed that America had seen its better days and was in an irreversible decline, President Trump’s three-year rescue of our country is nothing short of a miracle. I contend that Donald Trump may have been the only individual in America who could have and who did save our country when he was elected in 2016, by the people. Once again America is the envy of the world. Capitalism works.

Donald Trump has kept more campaign promises than any of the 44 preceding presidents. The list of his ‘promises kept’ is far too long to print here. And, incredibly he is literally adding to that list on a daily basis.

So, what is not to like? Less government regulations? Making NATO pay their overdue and fair share of costs? The elimination of rabid terrorist leaders responsible for the death of many Americans? The fact that America is once again the unchallenged leader of the free world? Renegotiated trade agreements that are more favorable to our country? Manufacturers and jobs that are returning to the U.S.? Receiving the largest tax cut in U.S. history and another one planned for later this year? Less unemployment at every level of society? Energy independence to the point that we are now exporting oil and gas? Strengthening our friendship with and support of Israel? A long overdue wall now under construction along our southern border? The list of accomplishments goes on and on.

What is so astounding about the dizzying heights and speed of President Trump’s record-setting recuse of our country is that he accomplished it while under constant attack from the subversive SDP and its co-conspirators; e.g. the fake news mafia and the deep state. Everyone has their own opinion. And, I opine that the SDP and its conspiratorial associates are a serious threat to the future of our country, as well as our tried and proven form of government. They should be dealt with like the threat they are. They failed in what was clearly an attempted coup d’état, a conspiratorial and unlawful attempt to overthrow our established government and remove an elected president from office. Their childlike political jealousy, “oh woe is me” pouting, foot-stomping threats and vowed/attempted revenge has no legitimate or ethical basis for a coup attempt.

Given the scope, depth, illegitimacy, seriousness, and danger the coup attempt posed to the stability of our country and political process, the Democrat Party, aka the Socialist Democrat Party, should be disqualified as a recognized political party and prohibited from future participation in our political process in any form and any level. At the moment, it does appear that some of the conspirators will be indicted within the next few months. Considering the fact the coup attempt was multi-faceted, spanned over three years, threatened not only our president but the very foundations of our government, the charges should include the highest of crimes: treason. Think about how much money and time has been wasted by Democrats over the last three-plus years.

Having underestimated Donald Trump, the Democrats, fake news, and the deep state shot themselves in the foot. They saw him as their quarry, but it was Donald Trump who let them embarrass, humiliate, and expose themselves as lawbreakers, liars, and losers. He went about the business of keeping his campaign promises, creating a vibrant economy, modernizing our military and re-establishing our leadership role in the world. No more bowing and apologizing to foreign kings, dictators, and other potentates. As a result of their hate-filled coup plotting, the SDP has no accomplishments and no viable political platform to run on in the 2020 election. They have been Trumped.

Regarding the issue of the votes we will cast, in 2020, we need to consider the dire consequences of not voting. Socialism, the most failed form of government on the face of the earth, has reared its demonic head in the form of SDP presidential candidates. Level-headed and common sense Democrats (few as they were) have been pushed aside by their new leaders and have become irrelevant. Socialist radicals have become the core of the party. All of the SDP’s presidential candidates are Socialists in one way or another, This includes billionaire businessman Mike Bloomberg, who is heavily invested in China. He recently bragged that he bought the election of enough Socialist democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives to give the SDP and Nancy Pelosi (another integrity-challenged Democrat) majority control. In other words, the voters didn’t put these people in power; Bloomberg subverted their votes.

When we vote, in November, we have one of two choices; i.e. socialism or Donald Trump. The choice is easy when you look at the president’s astounding accomplishments in his first four-year term as president. The choice is made easier when you consider socialism’s record, which is on public display throughout the world in the form of failed and improvised countries. God Bless America with another four great years of a Trump presidency.