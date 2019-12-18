The Biz Foundry’s Happy Hour and Charity Drive Event is Dec. 18

The Biz Foundry is celebrating the holiday season with a special Happy Hour donation drive. The event will take place Dec. 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Happy Trails Brewery in Sparta. The Biz Foundry is the Upper Cumberland’s Entrepreneur Center with coworking spaces in Cookeville, McMinnville, and soon to be Sparta.

Happy Hour attendees receive a free house draft thanks to the sponsorship of B & B Bonding. This is the third Happy Hour in Sparta hosted by The Biz Foundry, but this one is extra special. For their December Happy Hour, the organization has partnered with the White County Animal Shelter to collect donations on the shelter’s behalf.

Donations of cat or dog food, dog treats and toys, pet shampoo, and cleaning supplies will be accepted during the Happy Hour event. The Biz Foundry asks that attendees bring an item to donate. Every item (big or small) helps the shelter care for the animals of White County. Those who donate during the event will receive an extra drink ticket. The drink ticket is good for one free draft during Happy Hour. Only donations made at the event qualify for the extra ticket.

Donations can also be dropped off at Happy Trails Brewery throughout the month of December. Those who cannot make it to the Happy Hour can still donate during the brewery’s regular business hours.

The Happy Hour charity drive is part of The Biz Foundry’s Season of Sharing campaign. Throughout December, the campaign is sponsoring events in Sparta, McMinnville, and Cookeville. Each event is partnered with a different local charity. Each charity collects donations for different segments of the Upper Cumberland community.

To learn more about these events and about the Season of Sharing, visit www.thebizfoundry.org/sharing