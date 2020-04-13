The desire to return to “normal” is understandable

Democratic Dialog – By Debra Wines

While in the middle of any crisis or tragedy, it is common for people to wish for a return to what they consider a normal life. Sadly, that never happens, because whatever the event that turned someone’s life upside down, it is impossible to “return” to the way things had been. As human beings, we fanaticize and romanticize our lives before a life-changing event took place. We want to believe that our lives were perfect, and we desperately want that sense of security and, yes, normalcy. Sometimes, that is the easiest way for us to cope with an event that changed our lives forever.

Today, we are not only dealing with the uncertainty of COVID-19 but we are all coping with the changes it has had on our livelihoods, our daily routines, and our personal and family relationships. At the same time, even though we may not recognize it, we are all going through a grieving process. Now, I know some people may disagree with that, but take a moment to think about it. Many people think grief is only associated with the death of a family member or close friend or a beloved pet, but that isn’t the only reason people grieve. Grief is associated with a loss of a job, divorce, the loss of a close relationship, a home, or one’s health. Some people may experience a sense of grief due to any kind of major change in their way of life.

In 1969, a Swiss psychiatrist, Elisabeth Kubler-Ross first introduced her theory of the five stages of grief: Denial; Anger; Bargaining; Depression; and Acceptance. Shortly after she published her book; On Death and Dying, many people criticized her theory, citing not all people deal with grief in the same way. Over the years, professionals have come to the conclusion her initial theory is correct, but it isn’t linear, and not all people experience those five stages in the same way nor is there a specific time limit for each stage. Some of those “stages” can happen at the same time, and some can take years to develop.

America and every country dealing with COVID-19 is experiencing the same feelings of loss and dealing with the different stages of grief. One of those stages we all seem to be experiencing, right now, is denial. Not the denial of this deadly virus but denial that our lives will be forever changed, even when scientists and doctors find a vaccine and a cure. The Trump administration tells us we’re getting close to a vaccine, yet the scientific community is saying a successful vaccine may take over a year to develop, and an actual cure could take longer because, like most viruses, it mutates.

There are conspiracy theories popping up every day about this virus and who is responsible for “releasing” it on the world. Anyone with any knowledge of biological warfare knows there are deadly viruses being studied at any point in time. Most of the time these studies take place under very strict and controlled protocols, no matter what country or government oversees the studies. We also understand that accidents can happen or that someone may be crazy enough to purposely release something that could sicken and/or kill millions of people. We trust that our governments are remaining vigilant and preventing something like that from happening. Sadly, the world is a crazy place, and no system is 100 percent secure.

We also need to look at environment issues. Since the Industrial Revolution, the pollution of our water, air, and ground has had an enormous effect of the health on all life forms. The pollution went on unimpeded until well into the 20th Century. It was easy to ignore until people in specific neighborhoods starting getting sick, rivers were catching fire, and, in certain areas, the sky was continuously gray or brown with deadly smog. Those situations changed our “normal” lifestyle, and we did our best to adapt. The EPA was designed to slow down and clean up pollution, and it succeeded in many ways. It wasn’t easy because large corporations who contributed to the pollution were told they had to change, and they dragged their collective feet to make those changes. Our climate started changing, and, even if you don’t accept that fact, it has had a devastating effect on the entire human race.

Advances in technology, science, and medicine have, on one hand, made our lives easier and life expectancy increased. Yet, in the last few years, Americans’ life expectancy is heading in the opposite direction. Why? Statistics have shown less and less Americans can afford proper medical care. People boast that America has the best healthcare in the world. Sadly, more and more average Americans are unable to afford it. We are seeing the results of that with the current pandemic, and we still don’t have any idea exactly how many people have been infected with this virus because somebody dropped the ball, and testing everyone for the virus doesn’t seem to be a viable option. When I keep seeing the news reports from the White House regarding the fact that the incubation period for someone infected with the virus could be as long as two weeks and many people have the virus and show no symptoms, honestly, that frightens me and should make anyone nervous. It just seems logical that everyone should be tested, but, sadly, we can’t depend on our federal, state, or local governments to provide these tests to the entire population. It does no one any good if we do not have reliable statistics and information to make lifesaving decisions or even decisions regarding the length of social distancing and quarantines.

At this point, it is understandable that people have the desire to “return to normal,” and they will be willing to “bargain” for the way of life they once had. Our “normal” is going to be dealing with our grief.