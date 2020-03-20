The future of the federal republic

By Jerry Jones – Central Intelligence Agency, Ret., native of Sparta, Tennessee

Like many patriots, I never cease to be amazed at the near perfect blend of intelligence, common sense, and foresight displayed by our Founding Fathers in their formation of what would become and remains the greatest and most envied nation in the world; i.e. the United States of America. The genius of our forefathers was choosing an ‘indirect and constitutional representative democracy’ in the form of a ‘federal republic’ over monarchy and other existing forms of government in the world during the 1700s. For clarification purposes, an indirect democracy is where the citizens are represented by representatives they elect.

Yes, our country is officially the federal republic of the United States of America. A federal republic is a constitutional government in which specific powers are reserved for the federal government and certain self-governing powers are reserved for the individual states. As previously noted, the people play the most important role in this form of government via scheduled elections for local, state, and federal representatives and leaders. It is truly government of the people, by the people, and for the people.

This form of government has worked for 244 years. During this period, we have survived a civil war that made us stronger. We survived the Great Depression and fought/won two world wars. Communism failed, with China being the most notable exception. Socialism has failed so many times that it owns the distinction of being the most failed form of government in the world. We have watched dictatorships and oligarchs come and go. FYI, oligarchy is a system in which small groups of powerful and wealthy people rule a nation with the support of the military or mercenary groups; e.g. Somalia. And, the few remaining monarchs in the world are primarily ceremonial leaders, with the real power resting with a parliament. The one constant beacon of hope and freedom throughout this lengthy period of history has been the federal republic of the United States of America.

At this critical moment in our history, I call your attention to the following verse in our National Anthem. “Oh say does that star-spangled banner yet wave over the land of the free and the home of the brave?” My answer is, “Yes it does, but the future is approaching a perilous crossroads!”

The threat is multi-faceted, but the most pressing danger is the hijacked Socialist Democrat Party (SDP) and its two leading candidates for the party’s 2020 nominee for president of the United States. The danger has been fermented by the new core membership of the subverted Democrat Party; e.g. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez . This core group has steered the party radically to the left. There are remnants of the old party, but they are outnumbered.

This reverse political pandemic is the result of another major political miscalculation by the SDP party’s now increasingly irrelevant leadership, which was devastated by Donald Trump’s 2016 stunning defeat of their 2016 presidential candidate, “lying Hillary Clinton.” They recruited and allowed all forms of political refer-bates and their varied causes to swell the ranks of the party. They misjudged their ability to control these fragmented radical groups. The groups became a mob and control was lost. I call it a “reverse political pandemic” in that the SDP’s open-door policy and the unforeseen chaos has the SDP party on its sick bed with no antidote.

Up against Donald Trump, an increasingly popular and highly successful president, SDP political losses are projected to be considerable, in November. The SDP’s own political virus is blowing back on them as they are up against an incumbent president who has proven to be “The Perfect Storm.”

Every presidential election is important, but the 2020 election takes on increased importance when one considers that for the first time in a long time, socialism is out of the closet and is one of the contending combatants. The very existence of our federal republic and capitalism – the economic and financial engine that is the life blood of our country – are at stake. There is no room for complacency and compromise. The choice is not just Republican or Democrat, its capitalism or socialism.

The two primary contenders seeking the SDP’s nod to battle Donald Trump for the U.S. presidency are: