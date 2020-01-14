Thelma Jean Holman Clark

Thelma Jean Holman Clark, 82, formerly of Sparta, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home, in Mt. Juliet, on Jan. 9, 2020.

She was born March 26, 1937 to Walter Bransford Holman and Rachel Cook Holman.

Jean (known as Thema) graduated from White County High School, in 1957, and from MTSU, in 1961, with a B.A. She worked as a receptionist at Vanderbilt Orthopedic Clinic from 1961 to 1970 and as a medical sSecretary at Nashville Orthopedic Clinic from 1983 to her retirement, in 2000, from Dr. G. William Davis Jr.’s office.

Her senior year in high school, she was selected by her peers as Miss WCHS, and ,in that writeup, she was described as having a charming smile, a friendly personality, and an outstanding perseverance. Those qualities continued throughout her life.

She was a member of Mt. Juliet Church of Christ, and a memorial service will be held at the church, at 2 p.m., Jan. 18, 2020, with visitation noon-2 p.m. Services will be conducted by Wayne Miller and Walt Holman.

She was one of 15 siblings and was preceded in death by brothers Chester G. Holman, Stanford Holman, Herman Edward Holman, Clifford Ray Holman, and Leon Holman and by sisters Estelene Holman Cashdollar, Pauline Holman Bennett, Dorothy Holman McCall, and Beulah Holman Howell.

She is survived by her daughter, Julia Clark Colunga; son-in-law, Daniel Craig Colunga; and former husband, Cecil Edward Clark.

She is also survived by brothers Buford Holman (Ruth), Raymond Holman (Sue), Walter Bransford Holman Jr. (Anna Lou); sisters, Josephine Holman Howard (Richard, deceased), Ernestine Holman; many nieces and nephews; and also special friends Kathy Dedmon, Annie Smith, and her caregiver for the past six years, Lynn Gregory.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, VUMC Gift & Donor Services, 3322 West End Avenue, Suite 900, Nashville, TN 37203-1197.