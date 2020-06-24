Thirteen Golden Eagle student-athletes selected as 2020 President’s Award winners

Cade Crosland, of Sparta

Sparta’s Cade Crosland listed among group

By TTU Sports Information

Thirteen student-athletes have been chosen as the outstanding representative of their teams at Tennessee Tech University and are the winners of the 27th annual President’s Awards, presented by the TTU Athletics Department. Eight of the 13 are first-time winners while the remaining five are all winners for a second time in their respective careers.

Repeating as President’s Award winners for a second-straight year were men’s golf’s Cameron Yeary, women’s basketball’s Abby Buckner, women’s cross country’s Courtney McCowan and soccer’s Kaitie Shipley. After winning the honor from men’s cross country in 2018, Ababu Mohamed earned his second President’s Award this season.

One member from each of Tech’s intercollegiate athletic programs was selected based on a combination of their career academic performance and athletic accomplishments. The indoor and outdoor women’s track teams are combined for one award.

“I am incredibly proud of each of our student-athletes, particularly with the work they put in this past semester amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” TTU Director of Athletics Mark Wilson said. “The 13 winners of this year’s President’s Awards represent the very best in each of their respective programs and I am thankful for their leadership throughout this unprecedented time in our country. Many of them saw their seasons end prematurely, and they never let that stand in the way of their academic responsibilities. To put together the best semester this department has seen is simply remarkable and couldn’t have been done without each of these award winners. I am honored to know each of these young men and women and am excited to see them all continue to grow.”

The 2020 recipients include five seniors, five juniors, two sophomores and one redshirt freshman. The recipients also demonstrate the diversity of Tech’s student-athletes, hailing from six different states and three other countries, including Tennessee (five), California (one), Georgia (one), Iowa (one), Michigan (one), Texas (one), Canada (one), Japan (one) and Trinidad and Tobago (one).

The President’s Award was established in 1994.