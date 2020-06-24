Sparta Live

Thirteen Golden Eagle student-athletes selected as 2020 President’s Award winners

Posted By | June 24, 2020 4:40 am

Cade Crosland, of Sparta

Sparta’s Cade Crosland listed among group

By TTU Sports Information

Thirteen student-athletes have been chosen as the outstanding representative of their teams at Tennessee Tech University and are the winners of the 27th annual President’s Awards, presented by the TTU Athletics Department. Eight of the 13 are first-time winners while the remaining five are all winners for a second time in their respective careers.

Repeating as President’s Award winners for a second-straight year were men’s golf’s Cameron Yeary, women’s basketball’s Abby Buckner, women’s cross country’s Courtney McCowan and soccer’s Kaitie Shipley. After winning the honor from men’s cross country in 2018, Ababu Mohamed earned his second President’s Award this season.

One member from each of Tech’s intercollegiate athletic programs was selected based on a combination of their career academic performance and athletic accomplishments. The indoor and outdoor women’s track teams are combined for one award.

“I am incredibly proud of each of our student-athletes, particularly with the work they put in this past semester amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” TTU Director of Athletics Mark Wilson said. “The 13 winners of this year’s President’s Awards represent the very best in each of their respective programs and I am thankful for their leadership throughout this unprecedented time in our country. Many of them saw their seasons end prematurely, and they never let that stand in the way of their academic responsibilities. To put together the best semester this department has seen is simply remarkable and couldn’t have been done without each of these award winners. I am honored to know each of these young men and women and am excited to see them all continue to grow.”

The 2020 recipients include five seniors, five juniors, two sophomores and one redshirt freshman. The recipients also demonstrate the diversity of Tech’s student-athletes, hailing from six different states and three other countries, including Tennessee (five), California (one), Georgia (one), Iowa (one), Michigan (one), Texas (one), Canada (one), Japan (one) and Trinidad and Tobago (one).

The President’s Award was established in 1994.

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Sparta Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2020 | Sparta Live

exam: ITexam-Answers N10-004 Material Pdf Will Be More Popular, Discount E20-582 Exam Dump Online Sale, The Best C9550-605 Ebook Is Updated Daily, Find Best 70-692 Cert Guide Guaranteed Success, 100% Pass HP0-771 Exam Test Questions with PDF and VCE Engine, Buy Best HP0-J53 Test Pdf Is The Best Material, Prep4sure 000-818 Exam Topics with PDF and VCE Engine, Certshared 000-M09 Answers Are The Best Materials, Exam-Labs A2010-652 Exam Practice Pdf with PDF and VCE Engine, Prompt Updates 000-552 Actual Test Are The Best Materials, Welcome To Buy 070-561-CPLUSPLUS Practice Test Online Shop, Most Popular 70-220 Actual Test With New Discount, Sale Discount 922-096 Exam Demo Is Your Best Choice, Test-inside 1Z1-052 Exam Questions Are Based On The Real Exam, Valid and updated 1Z0-869 Practise Questions Online Store, Prompt Updates CMST Vce Is The Best Material, Helpful P6010-040 Test Dump With 100% Pass Rate, Passeasy 250-255 Exam Questions Is The Best Material,

face mask: n95 mask vs respirator head strap for 3m 7500 half mask will n95 masks stop mold spores n95 dust mask for woodworking will n95 mask stop smoke particles how much is n95 mask fit testing where to buy protective mask n95 n95 masks at cole hardare neck face mask respirator mask used for ammonia lush peel off face mask girl with surgical mask tumblr full face masks for wild fire smoke surgical mask filter size mayonnaise face mask before and after headband face mask 3m ff42 mask black face peel mask can 3m mask face mask cloud dust mask in spanish dust mask to prevent valley fever dust mask shirt will a surgical mask help for tb how to paint a surgical mask face masks on walgreens king of the hill full mask respirator curad antiviral face masks mask for wood dust male face mask n95 mask tesco jayjun anti dust mask whitening review pokemon surgical mask rpg maker mv surgical mask extended pulmonary load dust mask best surgical mask against pollution

male enhancement: new healthy man discount code ro co erectile dysfunction pills free enhancement penis penis enlargement review loss of sexual desire in men how can i raise my testosterone naturally what is ace inhibitors and viagra turbo power plus injections for erections edge male enhancement vitality product male enhancement pill card manufacture vitablaze male enhancement average boy penis size natural ways to enhance male libido sex drive horsetail penis enlargement wife and girlfriend give husband some viagra to see what happens what kind of penis pump is for enlargement owner of viagra net worth penis enlargement houston tx foods that will make your penis bigger penis growth testimony real can i buy viagra at walmart low sex drive in men medcatj australia viagra price what happens after you have an orgasm on viagra same pills review can you take prednisone with viagra average size hard penis how many mg viagra to take bluelight where to buy viagra in china will cialis help with low libido does viagra boost testosterone low libido due to stress how can we make natural viagra

cbd oil: cbd oil and beta blockers cbd oil in checked baggage cbd edibles legal spectrum organic oil juul pod cbd tincture cbd cbd xrp capsules canyou shop cbd oil cbd full spectrum wax how long does a cbd vape pen last best cbd vape additive is 600mg of cbd oil stronger than 250mg cbd anxiety research sativex united states clearly edibles cbd club 13 kratom review schizophrenia research a cbd geography anne murray you needed me cbc oil for pain tera online pets cbd to sleep best thc drug test revel cbd another word for test tube moorhead cbd oil when should you take cbd oil cbd pouches cbd hemp oil tincture supplement drops selling cbd in florida best way to ingest cbd oil highland pharms vitalife cbd oil reviews can a police officer use cbd oil charlottes web cbd 5000 olive oil hemp does cbd oil work for headaches

weight loss: weight lifting for fat loss testosterone dosage for bodybuilding weight loss breakfast smoothies do any weight loss pills really work coconut water weight loss lishou diet pills suppliers weight loss soup diet iodine supplement weight loss swim exercises for weight loss weight loss doctor lawton ok macro calculator weight loss lean meals for weight loss jolivette weight loss alli diet supplement bmi smart weight loss reviews weight loss tea recipe physicians weight loss clinic elk grove premier weight loss bradenton thyroid diet plan for weight loss diet pills dr oz recommends best weight loss foods for men typical weight loss on low carb diet weight loss clinic conroe tx ez body slimmer supreme diet pills diet pills while breastfeeding menopause weight loss natural remedies levothyroxine and diet pills best pills to aid weight loss alli diet pills starter pack affordable weight loss meal plans do water pills work to lose weight raw apple cider vinegar weight loss quick weight loss vegetarian diet best diet pills usa weekly weight loss diet silver bullet diet pills

vape: how to make os with vape mass recall mod cloud vape burnaby new ecig study oregon flavored vape ban evod vape pen wax jack daniels vape pineapple express cbd vape juice lowa vapor best e liquid 2019 difference between vapor and gas types of atomizers ecig online innovative vapes vape calculator juice voopoo mojo temp control recommendations mad rabbit newest vape mods 2016 win e cigarette aegis legend manual pdf puppets e cigarette online ejuice calculator vaping doterra oils dripper tank mod vaporizer pen cheap pico vape battery suorin air not hitting best rebuildable rda vape electronic cigarette store ecig exploding in pocket tfv8 coils burning out fast ak 47 vape juice top rated e liquids vape ban reddit voopoo mojo vape while charging pandora vape mods