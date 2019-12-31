This presidency only marks the beginning

The Right Stuff – By Donald Holman

So here we sit – on the one hand, we have Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her not-quite-done impeachment and, on the other hand, Mitch McConnell, consummate wielder of senatorial power, with the calendar and the clock he believes favoring him and watching the chess game play out. While it might make for interesting debates, surely it’s not the best way to run a country.

For many decades now, the Democrat Party protests and tries to delegitimize Republican wins. Look at Bush in his first race. And with Trump’s win, we have ,for the first time, Democrat officeholders coming out and speaking as if our voting system was not accurately reflecting the votes it received. The Democrats always leave the exact mechanism sort of in the dark but flatly state that voting systems favor or prejudice one group over another.

How many times and from how many different Democrats have we heard that the black lady lawyer, Stacey Abrams, should be the governor of Georgia? There isn’t a single fact to support that notion, yet it persists. Minority outcome for that race was record-setting, making it hard to argue minorities were somehow disenfranchised – yet it persists.

The question that seems most obvious from the last few years in American politics is if there is a problem with voting, why haven’t the officials who live and die by the accuracy of the vote taken care of it? Why are the Democrats pushing so hard to convince people that our own elections are rigged? Is there no one in the Democrat Party that looks at this and asks if it’s worth damaging American’s trust of government to win a few cheap points in a local election?

Sadly, I think the answer is no!

Whether we want to realize it or not, is all up to us, of course, but we are in the middle of the best economic boom most of us will see in our lifetime. Think about it. Not in my lifetime before has there been more jobs than job seekers. Yet, there are quite a number more openings than there are qualified job seekers to fill. By every measure, Americans are coming out of poverty, gaining jobs and job skills, and improving their personal outlook in record numbers. The economy is definitely one of Trump’s strong points, yet the media have downplayed its significance to keep awareness of Trump’s accomplishments down.

In a sign, the uniparty is alive and well. Even as we fight by day over budgets and impeachment and the like, behind the scenes, the Democrats and Republicans have crafted laws to continue to allow wealthy Chinese to buy citizenship. In the dark of the night, the caps were raised on the numbers of imported degreed workers from India that would be allowed.

As is always the case, little nuggets of specialty laws are being dug out of the 300-plus pages of the monstrous omnibus spending bill just approved. Every one of those represents a lobbying effort that has borne fruit. In many cases, I suspect the system they use makes it impossible to tell who added which amendments to the omnibus bill.

On the legal front, I.G. Horowitz’s report follows an all too familiar pattern of self-auditing. Mistakes were made, but no one made them. Agents in the field have testified to getting re-writes for misspelled words, and the warrants for Carter Page are filled with errors far more substantial than a misspelled word! The point being, every supervisor that signed off on those applications knew they were deficient. Yet through the entire chain, no one raised a fuss. No one asked a question. How do you “change” a policy to fix this when every level of supervision signed off on it – knowing it was defective?

On the endless war front, despite Trump’s best efforts, endless wars continue. There is a huge machine in Washington D.C. that makes a living off replacement military merchandise. And that industry is not interested in any wars ending. Don’t we all sometimes wonder if we were to “cut back” to only the conflicts judged most important to our national security, how many would be left?

Our entire education system, with maybe a few exceptions, needs serious reform. For whatever reason, the education system is not serving huge sections of our poor and immigrant populations. This must stop! We cannot continue to accept that our inner cities will under-educate its citizens. It worries me greatly that we all talk about how ignorant the new generation coming on is, yet we never look at their training program. How are we turning out high school graduates so ill- educated they think the middle class grows and succeeds under socialism? How many Venezuelas must fail to make the point?

Just imagine the amount of work involved in running this country. I have just listed a few areas of concern, and look where we are! Almost at the end of the article. I can imagine it to be such an overwhelming task that one could feel completely unprepared for it. Yet, our Constitution seemed to favor bringing legislators from among the people and not from the government. The founders, I suspect, had had quite enough of kings and such declaring their decisions were absolute and unquestionable. They wanted a government that was close to the people it was supposed to serve. And those few sentences may define the problem.

We elect people, send them to Washington, and the ones that don’t get bought by the lobbyists get mugged by the bureaucrats. My real point is we have a huge amount of our government that has just gone wrong. And it is going to take a lot more than one conservative president and five more years to sort it out. If we really want to put this government right, we have a lot of work to do. And it may well take decades.

So, we need to realize this president is not going to set it all right – nor the next one. Maybe the one after that can kind of take a breath!

Until next week…