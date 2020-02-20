Three WCHS Warriorettes named to All District Team

By Jerry Lowery

Three White County Warriorettes were honored at the district tournament meeting, on Feb. 17.

Gracie Dodgen, Julia Curtis, and Kendreah Reeves were named to the all-district team from White County. Emma Caps, Tessa Miller, and Mattie Buck were named from Stone Memorial. K.K. Graves and Liv Simpson from Cookeville were named to the team. Macey Welch, Haley Cameron, and Mallory Hampton from Rhea County were also named to the all-district team.

Mallory Hampton was named Most Valuable Player of the Year for the district. Tessa Miller and Mattie Buck, of Stone Memorial, were named the Defensive Players of the Year. Coach Mike Buck from Stone Memorial was named the Coach of the Year for the district.