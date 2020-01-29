Tina Ann Hutson

Tina Ann Hutson, 79, passed away Jan. 26, 2020, at her home in Sparta.

Mrs. Hutson was born Sept. 21, 1940, to Wilse Horn and Dorthy Horn Loftis.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilse and Dorothy; husband, Marvin Hutson; son, Kenneth Hutson; grandson, Ken Hutson; three brothers, Sanford Horn, Sam Horn, Alvie Horn; and two sisters, Barbara Horn and Ruby Jewell Horn.

Survivors include three daughters, Darlene Hutson, Kathy Hutson, Lisa Hutson; four sisters, Margaret Bouton, Gladys (J.D.) Phy, Neta Crosswhite, Eunetta (Richard) Lewis; grandchildren, Albert and Brittany Hutson, Thomas Clark, Kayla Clark, Jackie Brown, Sydney Wright; great-grandchildren, Braxton, Abigail, Alayna, Bolton, Payten, Madison, Damion; special nephew, Ronnie Lynn; and special friends, Ian Edwards, Shearl Bowman, Heather Fry, and Jimmy Horn.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Jan. 29, 2020, at Thurman Funeral Home, with burial in Taylor’s Providence Cemetery. Pastor Steve Moore will officiate.

Thurman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.