TN Achieves students set new FAFSA filing record

Class of 2020 TN Promise students served by partnering organization, tnAchieves, set a new record for FAFSA completion. More than 56,300 tnAchieves students, or 90 percent of applicants, filed the 2020-2021 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) by February 7, 2020. The FAFSA, a federal application, is the primary financial aid application that any student enrolling in post-secondary must complete in order to determine state and federal scholarship and grant qualifications.

This year’s FAFSA completion rate represents a two percentage point increase from the previous year’s rate, exceeding last year’s number by more than 3,000 students. “We are excited that 3,000 more students than last year met the FAFSA filing deadline,” says tnAchieves Senior Director of Communications, Amanda Schneider. “The FAFSA can often be one of the most challenging parts of the college going process, but more Tennessee students than ever are taking this important next step to college enrollment. We are proud of our students and families for this major accomplishment!”

According to the National College Attainment Network’s FAFSA Tracker, Tennessee is currently leading the country in FAFSA completion for the 2020-2021 academic year, with more than 74 percent of current high school seniors completing a FAFSA as of April 10, 2020.

Collectively, 95 percent of tnAchieves current college students filed the FAFSA to continue receiving aid for the 2020-2021 academic year, which also represents a two percentage point increase from last year’s college students.

“Working with our education partners, tnAchieves assumes shared responsibility to translate this FAFSA increase into increases in both our state’s college-going and college completion rates. Tennessee has experienced unprecedented college attainment growth since the inception of TN Promise due to an intense focus on ensuring every student has a path to a college credential,” added Krissy DeAlejandro, tnAchieves, Executive Director. “FAFSA is one shining example of student-centric policies coupled with crucial on the ground support. To say we are excited about 90 percent FAFSA completion is an understatement!”

It is important to note that tnAchieves is currently working tirelessly to ensure its high school and college students remain on track in light of COVID-19.

For more information, please contact Amanda Schneider at amanda@tnachieves.org.