TN Department of Health update
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | March 17, 2020 6:09 am
The information below was effective at 2 p.m., Monday, March 16, 2020.
|County
|Case Count
|Campbell
|1
|Davidson
|25
|Hamilton
|1
|Jefferson
|1
|Knox
|1
|Rutherford
|1
|Sevier
|1
|Shelby
|2
|Sullivan
|1
|Williamson
|18
|Age Ranges of Confirmed Cases
|unknown
|23
|5-18
|1
|19-30
|6
|31-40
|3
|41-50
|11
|51-64
|5
|65+
|2
|*Numbers within tables may not add up to total confirmed number of cases due to reporting delays and/or missing data.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Sparta Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.