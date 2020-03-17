Sparta Live

TN Department of Health update

The information below was effective at 2 p.m., Monday, March 16, 2020.

County Case Count
Campbell 1
Davidson 25
Hamilton 1
Jefferson 1
Knox 1
Rutherford 1
Sevier 1
Shelby 2
Sullivan 1
Williamson 18

 

Age Ranges of Confirmed Cases
unknown 23
5-18 1
19-30 6
31-40 3
41-50 11
51-64 5
65+ 2
*Numbers within tables may not add up to total confirmed number of cases due to reporting delays and/or missing data.

