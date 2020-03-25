TN Department of Safety announces additional driver services updates

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOSHS) continues to monitor the COVID-19 outbreak closely. At this time, State Driver Services Centers remain open and the Department is currently taking precautions to protect the health and safety of our employees and customers.

In an effort to reduce activity in the Driver Services Centers, the Department is announcing the following changes:

Extending the expiration of Commercial Drivers Licenses (CDL) and Commercial Driving Permits (CDLP). These licenses will be extended until June 30 if set to expire between March 12, 2020 and May 18, 2020. All non-CDL licenses will expire six months from the date the license is set to expire. This does not apply to an individual with a Class X license.

Suspend non-CDL knowledge and skills tests until May 18, 2020.

Tennessee will temporarily suspend the issuance of REAL ID credentials effective March 25, 2020 through May 18, 2020.

The requirement that new Tennessee residents obtaining a Tennessee driver license within 30 days of becoming a resident has been extended to June 17, 2020.

Allow Med-Cert extension for CDL holders with a medical card expiring between March 12, 2020 and May 18, 2020. CDL holders have until June 30, 2020 to submit their new Med-Cert to the Department. The extension is available to CDL holders with a medical card that is currently valid for more than 90 days.

With the above changes going into effect, Driver Services Centers will still be able to process new and returning residents, photo identification licenses (including voter identification credentials), reinstatements, handgun carry permits, CDL knowledge and skills tests and process renewal and duplicate transactions for non U.S. citizens with legal presence. These services are subject to change due to staffing availability. Please check the Department’s website for daily updates for centers that may be closed due to staffing availability.

As announced last week, the Department is also taking the following precautions for the health and safety of employees and customers:

Adopting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for cleaning and sanitizing all Driver Services Centers and equipment.

Providing guidance to our personnel regarding precautions to minimize risk of exposure for themselves and customers.

Stationing a staff member at the entrance of each Driver Services Center to ensure the number of customers entering the Center does not exceed CDC recommendations.

Encouraging and allowing customers to wait in their vehicles using the Department’s queuing technology (E-Ticketing) until notified by text or call to enter the Driver Services Center.

Providing protective gear for examiners who interact with customers following TSA procedures.

Encouraging customers to use credit or debit cards only to limit handling of cash.

We strongly encourage citizens to utilize our e-Services portal for available online services such as renewals, duplicates, paying reinstatement fees, and changing your address to avoid visiting a Driver Services Center. A full list of available transactions can be found at https://www.tn.gov/safety/driver-services/online.html.

We ask that customers who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms (coughing, fever, shortness of breath), have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19, or have traveled to a high-risk area for COVID-19, please consider the health and safety of our employees and other customers and visit a Center at another time.

This remains an ongoing situation and any updates or changes to our services in response to the COVID-19 outbreak will be proactively shared.