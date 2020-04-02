TN Governor Bill Lee issues executive order to “stay at home”
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | April 2, 2020 5:09 pm
Last Updated: April 2, 2020 at 5:18 pm
In a press conference today at 3 p.m., Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee issued executive order 23 in regard to COVID-19, which is a “stay at home” order. To read the complete executive order, click here.
