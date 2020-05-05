TN Parks and waterways are opening just in time for summer

By Rachel Auberger

Gov. Bill Lee has begun the process of reopening the state of Tennessee, and this includes many of the state parks, to the relief of many families who are looking for ways to safely enjoy the warmer temperatures that May and June bring to the area.

Many facilities started reopening on May 1, 2020, and this included visitor centers, park offices, and restrooms. Some parks have even begun the process of opening playgrounds and other social gathering places such as picnic pavilions and ball courts. Signage throughout the parks will encourage proper social distancing and provide information about cleaning standards.

The Tennessee State Parks website provided the following statement:

As we reopen our parks and facilities, we have implemented policies de-signed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and we will monitor all aspects of the issue to ensure continued safety. We urge the public to help us keep our state parks open by doing their part to stay apart, by maintaining proper social distancing and practicing personal hygiene. The CDC has recommendations for those looking to visit public lands.

The website also listed some specific things visitors should keep in mind before planning to visit one of the state’s many parks:

Don’t visit if you’re sick or were recently exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Practice social distancing.

-Maintain at least six feet of separation between you and other visitors.

Don’t travel long distances to visit state parks.

-Look for parks that are a short drive from your house.

-If you’re considering an overnight trip, we encourage you to plan to stay local if possible.

Don’t visit crowded areas.

-If parks are full, consider coming back at a different time. Consider coming earlier in the day to allow for plenty of time if an area is full and you need to adjust your plans. Tennessee State Parks may limit access to certain parks or areas if capacity is reached.

Only park in designated areas.

-Please do not park along the shoulders of roads. If a parking area is full, please adjust your plans and find another area to visit.

Follow all park rules and regulations.

-We especially ask that you stay on-trail and not enter areas that are closed or restricted.

Plan ahead.

-Understand if a park or area of the park you plan to visit is open or closed. Specific details on which parks will reopen will be available on the COVID-19 closures page.

Pack out your trash.

-When it’s time to leave, please clean up after yourselves. Carry out any trash or dispose of it in the appropriate containers.

Contact Information.

-Most park offices and visitors’ centers should be open and able to assist during your visit.

-If a facility is closed, there should be signage providing phone numbers and methods for reaching staff or rangers.

In addition, they recommended the wearing of masks when in areas where groups gather and bringing hand sanitizer as not all restroom facilities have been opened as of yet.

Another seasonal activity that is beginning to increase in traffic as we move to-ward the summer months is boating, and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency listed the following practices to protect yourself and others and slow the spread of COVID-19 on their website:

Only boat with those in your immediate household: no guests or outside-of-household family.

Boat close to home. Make direct trips to local accesses only. Go right from your home to the access and back.

Maintain distance at fuel and community docks.

When fueling, wash your hands as you would when car fueling. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry. Do not touch your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

No beaching or rafting with other boats. Maintain social distance of 6 to 10 feet.

If you have been diagnosed or are exhibiting symptoms consistent with COVID-19 (including fever, cough, or difficulty breathing), you should not leave your home at all, including to participate in outdoor recreation. This self-isolation period should extend for at least seven days after illness begins and 72 hours of being fever-free without using fever-reducing medications and resolution of other symptoms.

As of now, Cummins Falls State Park, Seven Islands State Birding Park, and Lamar Alexander Rocky Fork State Park are still closed, and, while most state parks are observing the traditional 7 a.m. to sunset hours of operation that they previously had, Old Stone Fort State Archaeological Park (8 a.m.-6 p.m.) and South Cumberland State Park (7 a.m.-6 p.m.) have altered their hours slightly.

Additional parks, or areas of parks, could be closed when capacity is reached, so those looking to outdoor activities for their entertainment may want to plan ahead and arrive early or call ahead to check with the park they plan to visit.