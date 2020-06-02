To separate the nation and cut the cords that bind us together

The Right Stuff – By Donald Holman

Over the past several nights, we have witnessed mob injustice. If there was injustice served up to George Floyd – and I believe we all know there was – how is that improved by visiting injustice upon others? How can looters stand in the street and chant “no justice no peace” when they themselves are the instruments of further injustice?

Korboi Balla is a black business owner in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He took his life savings and invested them in opening a bar in the town in March – then the Wuhan flu hit. Now, he had planned to open his bar, his hope and dream for a better life for himself and his family, on Monday, with the opening up of Minneapolis. But rioters not only burned his building to the ground, his wife said it looked as if there had been an explosion, and the whole front of their building was gone. Is this justice? And if not, who visited this injustice on this black family?

Here is a direct quote from a black Harvard professor who compiled the best, most accurate, up-to-date research on interactions between officers and members of the minority community.

“On the most extreme use of force, officer-involved shootings, we find no racial differences in either the raw data or when contextual factors are taken into account,” said Harvard economics professor Roland G. Fryer Jr., in the abstract of the July 2016 paper.

Mr. Fryer, who is black, told The New York Times that the finding of no racial discrimination in police shootings was “the most surprising result of my career.”

So, what are we to make of the death of George Floyd? Well, In the first place, these statistics do not make his treatment any less deplorable. This does not make his death any better or more defensible. What this suggests is that Mr. Floyd’s death was the result of an individual officer gone bad and one that was intimidating enough that the three officers with him were too intimidated to call him out. The officer had 18 complaints against him by the public. I would sure love to know if this policeman was simply a bully type that mistreated anyone he got the chance to mistreat, or was he a racist that only mistreated black people? The details matter! What would happen if we discover this officer abused anyone he got a chance to abuse? Would we still need to riot in the streets? Burn down Mr. Balla’s bar and destroy what he had built with his life savings?

The destructive power of a mob is an incredible thing to witness! Things that took a generation to build can be lost in one might of rioting. And there is a growing suspicion that these riots are being centrally planned, that ANTIFA and others are using this issue to cover their dirty work. Does that promote the cause of justice? When does the honestly appalled black man and woman say, these groups do not represent me and are not welcome at my peaceful protest? When we reach that stage, then we can begin to make additional progress. But let us remember as professor Roland G. Fryer discovered, there is no systemic racial problem in the vast majority, almost all, police departments. There are only these insane individuals such as the one found out in Mr. Floyd’s case.

So, when people try to use this moment to divide us. When they say this indicates some systemic problem, are they acting in good faith? If a newscaster from the left declares this an indication of some racial problem, is that newscaster to be assumed unaware of Professor Fryer’s work? Or are these leftist big mouths trying to divide us? Are they trying to create suspicion, fear, and tear society apart? Because what would happen if all these black people voted for a Republican? We can’t let that happen now, can we?

Is my memory bad or was there a lot of rioting in the streets before the 2016 election?

Before we run out of space, let us turn our thoughts in a different direction. As I have mentioned before, right in the middle of all this tumult, revelations are coming out of the newly-declassified documents coming from D.C. There are a few that bear mentioning.

We discover that the head of CrowdStrike – the company that examined the Democrat’s computer – that was supposedly hacked by the “Russians?” You may recall that Debbie Schults refused to allow the FBI to examine that computer and, instead, hired “CrowdStrike” to examine it? Well, it turns out that CrowdStrike did not testify that the Russians had hacked into the computer as we have all been told. As a matter of fact, they could not even say for sure it had been hacked at all. So there goes the “Russians” “hacking” the Democrat computer! You would think that would be the end of the “Russian” collusion delusion, wouldn’t you?

But no! What about that evil devious Michael Flynn and his highly suspicious call with the “Russians?”

Well, sadly for the Democrats, that, too, was declassified and released and contained so little important information almost none of it was redacted. And none of it showed anything suspicious. Understand? Bye- bye Russian interference in the election. Bye-bye Russian connection to Trump. What will they think of next? Oh, stay tuned. The next big thing is just around the corner! And all the usual suspects will be so upset and certain that things have gone awry. The real question is, will you play along?

Until next week…