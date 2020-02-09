Tony Martin Jellinich

Tony Martin Jellinich, 78, of Sparta, away peacefully in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his loved ones, on Feb. 7, 2020.

Mr. Jellinich was born Oct. 8, 1941.

Tony loved fishing, hunting, farming, working in his garden, and sharing the fruits of his labor with others. Even though Matilta was mean, he loved his cow. He was an active member of the congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Tony and Florence Jellinich; brother, Richard; son, Richard; and great-grandson, Blake.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Violette; children, daughter-in-law Connie, Karla (Scott), Tonya (Steve), Coriena (Ted), Jody (Derick), Joe; 15 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; three brothers; and one sister.

A memorial service will be 2 p.m., Feb. 15, 2020, at the Sparta Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. His spiritual brother, Ron Cabral, will be the speaker at his memorial service. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Sparta Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses

2221 Crossville Highway

Sparta, Tennessee 38583

Oak Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.