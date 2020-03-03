Tornado hits Putnam County, at least 3 confirmed dead

Last Updated: March 3, 2020 at 5:23 am

Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has released the following statement:

At approximately 2 a.m., CST, one confirmed tornado touched down between the city limits of Cookeville and Baxter. We have confirmed deaths, three or possibly more.

Our worst hit areas are:

Charleton Square

Plunk Whitson

Echo Valley

Prosperity Point

N. McBroom Chapel

Double Springs Utility District

The area South of Buffalo Valley and north of Peach Orchard appear to be OK.

Power is out in those areas. We are currently going house to house by foot to check on everyone in those areas. Please keep the roadways free while we are still rendering first aid, locating lost individuals and clearing the roads.