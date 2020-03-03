Tornado – April 1974
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | March 3, 2020 9:03 am
Last Updated: March 3, 2020 at 9:12 am
Tornado that swept through White County and surrounding counties, in April 1974. As we monitor the devastation and loss of life in neighboring Putnam County, these photos are stark reminders of the unpredictable weather patterns experienced this time of year. These are from The Expositor’s archives. Other photos will be posted when they are found.
